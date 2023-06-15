Another high school season in the region comes to an end this weekend with Central Catholic’s softball team playing in the Division 1 state finals.
It’s been a heck of a ride. As the tourney comes to a close, here are a couple lost nuggets and notes accrued over a wild last two weeks.
First and foremost, the MIAA has to seriously consider — and then change — the current policy of state quarterfinal games NOT being played at neutral sites.
A team’s higher seed should be worth something. Round of 32 and 16 home games are plenty.
There are myriad reasons in different sports. In the winter, several hoop and hockey venues are just too small for some of the crowds. Fans have been turned away in bunches.
Then, there is the competitive angle.
It’s a macro-issue — in all sports — that became a real factor as recently as this past Sunday when North Andover’s softball team traveled to Peabody to play on the field at Kiley Brothers Memorial School.
That game, a tremendous pitching duel between Knight Brigid Gaffny and Tanner Abby Bettencourt, came down to an extra-innings walk-off homer by Peabody’s Isabel Bettencourt.
The problem? In 90 percent of the parks in the state, that ball is a fly out or maybe a double. Peabody’s field is tight. Very tight.
No excuses. The Tanners are a legitimate team. The three Bettencourt sisters are an absolute force. But the park, for a game of that magnitude, was not a proper choice.
Also, there is the statewide travel to deal with. Take the Triton Regional softballers in D-3. In the quarters, the Vikings drew Dighton-Rehoboth. They were forced to drive in Friday afternoon traffic to D-R — three hours — for a game that was halted by rain in the fifth. So, a trip Sunday to resume things was in order.
It’s important to note that Triton overcame that obstacle and beat D-R, but still ...
It’s just too high a level for an advantage like that. and the folks at the MIAA know that. The Tournament Management Committee has apparently broached the subject.
A source close to the MIAA noted that they are looking into neutral sites — by district — and have sport-specific neutral sites chosen and reserved for the quarterfinals. There is talk of choosing sites for the final eight games, using geography, and finding a central point in between.
It’s important for fairness, for athletes and for fans. At a time when the MIAA should be doing all it can to make its championships attractive to athletes who might have private, non-MIAA schools, leaning hard on them to make them leave, this could be a very big step.
One step further
When Central Catholic freshman Elisabeth Kearney closed the door on Peabody on Tuesday evening, locking down the Raider spot in the state finals, there was one interesting twist.
Kearney’s dad, Ryan, was the ace for the 1993 Central baseball team that reached the state Division 1 semis, falling to New Bedford.
Of course, there is rich winning tradition on the maternal side of that family as mom, Catherine (Raymond) was a pitcher on the Salem High softball dynasty teams of the 1990s.
Elisabeth’s older brother Nathan was the MVC Player of the Year for the Raider baseball team this spring. I had asked Ryan at the Methuen-Central softball game if he earned that honor in his Raider days. The answer was no, with pretty good reason. Ryan brought up a heck of a point and conjured up some great memories.
“At that time, Andover baseball was pretty good, too,” he said. “Pretty sure, they ran out David Blank (South Florida), Jim Hanning (Maine/Rollins), Justin Hesenius (Rollins) and Todd Murray (Providence) in four straight years.”
Yeah, that was a pretty good run.
