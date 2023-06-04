North Andover, the No. 13 seed in the Division 1 volleyball field, expected a Round of 32 battle with No. 20 North Middlesex, a second-year program.
What they got was a flat-out war. Down 2-0 out of the gate, the Knights summoned all their strength to rally for the 15-11 win in the fifth and deciding set.
“Going down 2-0 is not how we drew it up, but we’ll take it nonetheless,” said Knights coach Mike Scammon. “Down 2-0 is not a comfortable feeling, but a lot of it was really self-inflicted wounds. They were a good team, but our guys responded to turn things around.
Scammon’s big guns – Gyan Mistry and Kyler Shea – came up huge, especially in the decisive fifth.
“They’ve been my go-to guys all year long, and they really stepped up,” said Scammon.
Mistry had a team-high 15 kills and 14 digs in the match. Shea added 11 kills, four blocks, 11 digs and a pair of aces.
Yash Patel dished out 40 assists, while Jake O’Neil (12 kills) and Ben Metsch (5 blocks) excelled as well.
North Andover, which now has four tourney wins in the past three seasons, next heads to St. John’s of Shrewsbury for the Round of 16 matchup.
Sensational Santiago powers Rangers
Big time players step up at big times.
And with Methuen High softball trailing early in its Saturday night Division 1 tourney opener with New Bedford, Thyanais Santiago answered the call.
The Rangers fell behind 2-0 and 3-1 on their home turf to the upset-intent Whalers, and just kept fighting.
Delaney McNamara walked with the bases loaded and two outs in the fourth to knot things at 3-3, sending the dangerous UMass Lowell commit Santiago to the plate.
“All I knew was that there were two outs, and a 3-2 count,” said the sweet-swinging lefty Santiago. “I saw the pitch was outside and I just took it to left field. Luckily it flew over her head and it cleared the bases.”
With the 3-run lead, junior Mackenzie Yirrell found her best stride in the circle and picked up the tidy, 7-3, win. Yirrell allowed seven hits and just one earned run, striking out eight in the complete game.
Kiele Coleman had two hits and two RBIs, including a solo homer to make the score 3-2 early for the 14-7 Rangers.
“We were very glad to get that one over with,” said Santiago. “It was a little scary at the beginning, but we settled down and played our game.”
Proud coach, proud dad
It’s been a bit of a whirlwind weekend literally weather-wise and figuratively for Methuen High softball coach Jason Smith.
The weather forced postponement of Haverhill High’s graduation, where his son Braedon was in the Class of ’23.
Saturday turned out to be a bit of a wild day for the coach/dad, but the noon start for the graduation fit well into the plans with the Rangers playing under the lights that night.
Everything worked out just fine.
Congrats, Jay!
Speaking of softball-coaching dads, Haverhill’s Jay Santomassino has had a busy spring with his daughter Laney starting at Whittier Tech.
Jay, who is the head coach at Georgetown High, had a heck of a week, first being named the Cape Ann League Baker Division Coach of the Year.
Then on Friday, his band of Royals – a roster of primarily freshmen and eighth-graders – made the grueling trek to Lee worth their while, upsetting the No. 16 seed in the Division 5 tourney, 9-6.
The road-warrior Royals hit the road again on Tuesday, looking to slay top-seeded Greenfield in the Round of 16.
