The stakes on local diamonds get raised this weekend as pre-postseason tournament action unfolds.
You will not find better high school softball around as the 21st Methuen Invitational Tournament unfolds at the Burnham Road Softball Complex on Friday and Saturday nights.
The field features a pair of top teams in the Division 1 MIAA rankings – No. 7 Methuen and No. 11 North Andover – plus Andover High and undefeated Amesbury High – the defending D3 Eastern Mass. champion and currently the No. 3 rated team in Division 4 statewide.
The semifinals are set for Friday night with Amesbury and Andover tangling at 5 p.m. followed by North Andover and the host Rangers at 7 p.m. The consolation will be Saturday at 5 with the championship game at 7 p.m.
A special event on the local sports scene, the tournament returns for the first time since 2019, after two years off due to the pandemic. Methuen defeated Andover in the 2019 title game.
Softball isn’t the only game around the region this weekend.
The Hillie Baseball Classic is under way at Haverhill Stadium.
Friday night’s games include a couple of good ones with Methuen taking on Andover High at 4 p.m., followed by the host Hillies and the consensus No. 1 team in the state, Austin Prep. Those four teams constitute the Pena Division.
The Karelis Division semifinals were held on Thursday night with Tewksbury knocking off Salem, Mass., 10-3, and Lawrence edging Marblehead, 7-6.
Saturday’s schedule will feature consolation games at 10 and 12:30, followed by the Karelis title game with the Lancers and Redmen at 3, followed by the Pena championship at 6 p.m.
Andover High, currently the No. 11 team in the MIAA’s Division 1 state power rankings, will also see tourney action this weekend.
The Golden Warriors, now 10-8, will play in the Peabody High Tournament. Saturday at 1 p.m., it’s Andover vs. Wakefield. The consolation and championship games are set for 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Sunday at Peabody High.
