Salem’s Aidan McDonald didn’t know quite what to do with himself during the winter.
A football and track standout, McDonald was one of a few thousand New Hampshire athletes left without a sport during the winter months, when the NHIAA cancelled the indoor track season — for the second straight year — due to COVID-19. Massachusetts ran a full indoor season.
“It was very annoying to have another season cancelled,” said McDonald, a two-time Eagle-Tribune football All-Star. “We wanted to compete. But the team and I have still been diligent on working to improve everything from block starts to running mechanics in general. I’m extremely excited for a competitive season this spring.”
With the disappointing winter now behind them, Granite State track athletes have finally returned to competition, with the New Hampshire track season kicking off this week.
“The kids are extremely happy to be back to a normal track season,” said Pinkerton boys coach Carol Quarles. whose squad rolled past Bishop Guertin in its opener on Tuesday. “That includes being able to travel, going to invitationals and especially running without masks!”
Plenty of talented returning athletes from The Eagle-Tribune area are ready to contend for New Hampshire titles.
One of those standouts is Pinkerton senior Luke Brennan, an Eagle-Tribune track All-Star last spring, when he placed third in the 3,200 (9:37.93) at the Division 1 state meet.
“The winter was tough,” said Brennan, a two-time Eagle-Tribune cross country MVP. “This is the first outdoor track season since my freshman year that we will be able to compete in big invitationals against other New Hampshire schools. It’s exciting that things are going back to normal.”
Another returning Astros star is junior Briana Danis, who won the Meet of Champions title in the javelin (124-11) and added a victory at Division 1s, where she threw 127-5, seventh best in area history. She tied that mark Tuesday in the Pinkerton opener.
“Now that restrictions have been lifted for the outdoor season, my team is able to compete,” said Astro Alex LeBlanc, who competed at the Nike Indoor Nationals in March.
“It’s super exciting to be able to have official meets at Pinkerton again, and is even more exciting that my whole team is able to run official times to make a name for themselves once again.”
McDonald is one of the state’s premier sprinters. Last spring, he was second in the 200 (23.26) and fourth in the 100 (11.56) at Division 1 States. Fellow Blue Devil David Jacques was sixth in the 110 hurdles (16.60) at Division 1s.
“I’m really excited for this season to see the team grow and encourage each other to be better,” said Timberlane high jumper Kiersten MacKeen. “It was really hard missing the indoor season because experiencing more competition would’ve been beneficial, but I’m just glad we’re back to normal.”
Andover’s Parrott thrilled for Cornell
Coming off a New England champion winter, Andover senior Jodi Parrott announced over the weekend that she will continue her track career at Cornell University.
“I’m super excited to have committed to Cornell because of the intensity of their program,” said Parrott. “At the Ivy Indoor Championship this winter, Cornell had first-place finishers in both long jump and the pentathlon, as well as three placers in the hurdles. When I went on my official visit I was able to witness how unique the team was. Cornell is the right place for me.”
During the winter season, Parrott won the New England title in the 55-meter hurdles (8.21) and was third at All-States in the long jump (18-1).
This will mark the first spring track season for Parrott since her freshman year. Her sophomore season was cancelled by COVID, and she missed last spring due to an ankle injury.
“This will be only my second outdoor season, so just being able to compete is really special to me,” said Parrot. “I have two major goals for this season. The first is to break the 100-meter hurdles school record (Stacey Lavoie, 14.65 in 1993). This is the last high hurdle record at the school I haven’t broken, and I fell just short as a freshman (14.80).
“The second (goal) is to win the state title. I finished second by only three-hundredths of a second at Division 1 states my freshman year. Earning that title would make my younger self extremely proud.”
Return of Ottaviani Invitational
For the first time since the 2018 season, the Haverhill Ottaviani Invitational will return to Haverhill High next Saturday.
The 42nd annual Ottaviani Invitational was held at North Andover High in 2019 due to renovations to Haverhill’s Sapienza Track. The 2020 and 2021 meets were cancelled due to COVID-19.
The event is named after longtime Haverhill High track coach and athletic director John Ottaviani.
“Coincidentally, the meet will be on John Ottaviani’s 82nd birthday!” noted current Haverhill coach Mike Maguire.
