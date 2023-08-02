BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees added a combined Triple-A infielder and a middle-reliever at the trade deadline.
Oh yeah, and both were making runs at a Wild Card berth as the odd men looking in.
What we learned on Tuesday at 6:00:59 p.m., the official close of the MLB trade deadline, is that Brian Cashman and Chaim Bloom have the support of their owners.
What that means, in layman’s terms, is that both teams didn’t do anything to make their team a true contender come October of 2023.
It’s not to say one of them, probably the Red Sox, don’t have a shot at squeaking into fall baseball in October, but there was no desperation.
Both franchises have amassed very good minor league systems, with some players that could/should be All-Star consideration-level players.
And while both took big, big hits among their fanbases — social media was legendary among the two vocal fans — their owners are OK with the status quo.
The two teams aren’t exactly alike. The Yankees have at least five high-end minor leaguers ready and the Red Sox have a few less.
The Yankees are close to fielding a team of several homegrown players. Most are probably a year away.
The Red Sox are close to fielding a pretty good team within a month if Chris Sale, Trevor Story, Garrett Whitlock and Tanner Houck, all coming off the injury list and are close to what their capable of.
The Red Sox need an everyday shortstop with Story fitting the bill as a former all-star, though away from full-time activity for over a year.
The Red Sox also need two starters, probably at the back end of the rotation, offering 5-plus innings per outing, and the Sale, Whitlock and Houck trio probably cover that need with the odd-man out helping the bullpen.
Could Bloom have added a semi-sure thing as a starter? Sure. But is that guy better than Sale or Whitlock or Houck? Probably not.
Bloom reminds me of Bill Belichick. Belichick has ruined enough Draft Day parties to fill the Queen Mary. Bloom is 4 for 4 in almost pulling off deals.
Guess what? That’s not a bad thing.
Both live by the same mantra: I will not mortgage the future to win now.
Personally, I agree.
My biggest qualm with Bloom was acquiring Kyle Schwarber and then letting him go. That guy could’ve owned this city. He can’t hit his weight but he can win baseball games with his home runs.
Ironically, it was the Tampa Bay Rays and Baltimore Orioles making deadline deals with real prospects and real quality veterans.
But let’s be honest — they should!
I don’t know enough about the Yankees to know about their upside, but it’s not as high as the Red Sox in 2023.
The Red Sox will be around in late September. They might even make it into October.
But this is not their year. Not with a gimpy Story and starting rotation that includes flipping a lot of coins.
We learned on Tuesday at 6 p.m. that Bloom is in charge and that isn’t going to change for a while.
I’m OK with that ... in 2023. As for 2024, come next April I may have a different opinion.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
