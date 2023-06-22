If the rumors are true, the Boston Celtics are about to become a lot bigger, more athletic and a heck of a lot more talented in the front court.
Reports broke on Wednesday that the Celtics were potentially on the verge of swinging a blockbuster deal, acquiring All-Star big man Kristaps Porzingis from the Wizards in a three-team deal.
That is 7-foot-3, 27-year-old Kristaps Porzingis, who is coming off — statistically — his best season in the NBA.
Celtics fans might remember Porzingis as the “Next Big Thing” when became an All-Star with the New York Knicks from 2015-18. ESPN ran a series of adds calling him “The Unicorn” for his unique combination of size and athleticism.
Well, after injury setbacks and heading to the West Coast for a few years, Porzingis has re-asserted himself as one of the NBA’s most prolific big guys.
Last season, Porziņgis averaged a career-high 23.2 points per game, to go with 8.4 rebounds and 1.5 blocks a game. By any measure, that’s excellent production. He’s actually averaged over 20 points a game in each of his past five seasons.
But perhaps more important than the stats would be the way adding Porzingis could change the makeup of the Celtics.
Defensively, adding the second tallest player in the NBA last season — and tallest that played serious minutes — would provide a towering force in the middle for a team that regularly has to contend with a pair of superstar 7-footers in reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid and two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Just by simply being on the court, under the basket with his arms up, Porzingis would provide value on defense, even if he’s by no means Hakeem Olajuwon or Anthony Davis as a pure defender.
It would take a great deal of pressure off oft-injured center Robert Williams, who once again showed this past season he needs to be handled with kid gloves to remain on the court, and 37-year-old Al Horford, who really showed his age at the end of last season.
He would also be a massive improvement over 6-foot-6 Grant Williams, who was often tasked with guarding much taller players. William will likely be leaving as a free agent.
Now, as you might expect, given the Celtics’ offensive obsession, Porzingis shoots the 3-pointer regularly. He took 356 3-pointers (137 made) last season, just slightly more than Marcus Smart (342) and Al Horford (325) each attempted last season.
We all know Brad Stevens can’t resist a big guy that will shoot 3’s all day long.
But Porzingis can also score under the basket. He notched 286 baskets in the paint this past season, 222 of them under the basket. But comparison, Horford tallied just 69 baskets under the hoop last season. The Celtics’ lone true low-post threat, Rob Williams, is rarely healthy.
Now, trading for Porzingis doesn’t come without some fairly serious risks.
There have long been questions about Porzingis’ motor and drive to win. Does he truly need to win an NBA title? Or is he more focus on padding his statistics like a towering James Harden?
Injuries have also plagued Porzingis since he lost the entire 2018-19 season to a torn ACL. Since then, he played in 57, 43 and 51 games before appearing in 65 games last season. That’s simply not ideal.
Also, Porzingis would be playing on the final year of a deal that would pay him $36 million, then be due to become a free agent.
Is it worth it?
This Celtics team can’t simply “run it back.” The Jayson Tatum/Jalen Brown/Marcus Smart core took a step back, and is flying dangerously close to complacency. A move for Porzingis, risky as it is, could be exactly the infusion of new blood the team needs.
As they say, fortune favors the bold, and perhaps this is exactly the bold move Stevens needs to make.
TWITTER: DWillisET
