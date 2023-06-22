North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 71F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 59F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.