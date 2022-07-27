The time is now for the Boston Celtics.
Make the deal for Kevin Durant, no matter the cost.
Well, not if the cost is Jayson Tatum. That would be crazy. But Tatum should be the only player off limits in a deal for Durant.
Reports emerged this week that the Celtics are actively pursuing a deal for Durant, who has asked the Brooklyn Nets to trade him.
Even more intruding, the Celtics reportedly offered All-Star Jaylen Brown — along with Derrick White and draft picks — in a deal for Durant, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.
Further reports say the Nets are asking for Marcus Smart, the 2021-22 NBA Defensive Player of the Year, to be included with Brown.
If I’m Celtics president Brad Stevens, I make the deal as soon as possible.
Sure, trading the 25-year-old Brown, who averaged 23.6 points a game this past season, and the 28-year-old Smart for the 34-year-old Durant — basically tearing apart the core of the Celtics squad that went to the NBA Finals this spring — is risky.
But you know the old saying, fortune favors the bold. In other words, it’s go big or go home time.
Even though he’s aging, Durant remains a true superstar. The sure-fire Hall of Famer averaged 29.9 points per game last season, his highest since the 2013-14 season, and made his 10th All-NBA team and 12th All-Star team. For his career, he’s averaged 27.2 points game. Sure, the Celtics blew out the Nets in the playoffs, but Durant was contending with toxic Kyrie Irving.
Just as important, Durant won two NBA titles with the Golden State Warriors. He knows how to win championships — a trait the Celtics were sorely missing in the 2022 Finals. Durant may have been the co-No. 1 with Steph Curry in those two title runs. But in Boston, he would be sharing the court with 2022 NBA First Teamer Tatum.
The addition of Durant would be be a huge boost for Tatum — who averaged 26.9 points a game last season. Durant still must be guarded by an opponent’s best defender, giving Tatum the chance to dominate No. 2 defenders. Or, if a team chooses to guard Tatum with their top guy, Durant’s now facing a lesser defender. Either way, it’s a great situation for the Celtics.
Brown, despite his many strengths, simply doesn’t demand the same attention. Regardless of what he may believe, he’s an excellent No. 2. He’s not a go-to guy
Reports have also surfaced that Brown wants out of Boston, and no longer wants to be Tatum’s “sidekick.” Brown has two years left on his contact, but nothing is stopping him from demanding a trade, as so many have.
As for Smart, I have no issue including him. He might be a strong defender, but his shot selection is so poor and his decision making is so disruptive so often, that it’s time to move on. Remember, the Celtics already traded for a new point guard, Malcolm Brogdon.
You have a trade value to get value. Remember, there were fans and sportswriters that didn’t want Boston to trade promising big man Al Jefferson for an aging Kevin Garnett. That worked out pretty well for the Celtics.
And, yes, many would argue that you shouldn’t break up the core of a team that just went to the NBA Finals. But history is filled with teams that thought they had built a sure-fire champion, only to end up with nothing.
The Oklahoma City Thunder made a Finals with Durant, Russell Westbrook and James Harden, and seemed to have the makings of a dynasty. All three went their separate ways, and OKC hasn’t recovered. The Orlando Magic went to a Finals with Shaquille O’Neal and Penny Hardaway. But Shaq caught LA fever, Penny suffered a string of injuries, and the Magic still haven’t won a title.
Even the Celtics thought they had a champion with Kyrie, Tatum and Gordon Hayward. We all remember how that ended up.
When you have a true superstar, as the Celtics seem to in Tatum, you can’t waste that opportunity. Tatum has three years and a player option left on deal with Boston. Will he want to resign, or will the lure of his hometown Lakers or even Clippers — or another ready-made champion — be too strong to resist? Could that urge kick in sooner?
If the Celtics add Durant, they immediately become the team to beat in the East. Without him, they’re in a jumble with Milwaukee and Miami, which also reportedly wants Durant.
There might be risks, but winning comes with risk. Trade for Durant, and go after Banner 18.
