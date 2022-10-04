Merrimack College assistant hockey coach Josh Ciocco passed away suddenly on Monday at the age of 38.
“Josh was entering his fifth season with the Warriors and was tireless in recruiting talented and dedicated student-athletes to Merrimack, and equally passionate in his commitment to coaching them to reach their greatest potential,” Merrimack said in a statement. “Our prayers and deepest condolences are extended to Josh's parents, brothers and all members of the Merrimack men's hockey team and coaching staff.”
Ciocco was from Altco, N.J., and played four seasons at New Hampshire from 2003-07. He captained the team his senior year and was recruited to UNH by Merrimack head coach Scott Borek. In 136 career games he had 22 goals and 55 points and played in the NCAA Tournament in each of his four seasons.
In 2010 he returned to UNH and earned his MBA.
Ciocco began his coaching career in 2012 when he was an assistant on staff at Milton Academy. Before joining the Milton program, Ciocco was a television analyst for college hockey and a scout for USHR.
In 2013 Ciocco became an assistant coach at Alaska Anchorage and served in that role until 2016 when he was hired as an assistant at Brown. After two seasons at Brown he joined Borek’s staff when he was hired in 2018 and was about to enter his fifth season with the program.
