Unbeaten Pelham football is one win from a second straight state title, and it has been an astonishing title run this fall.
No opponent has come close to competing with the top-seeded Pythons (9-0), who will face No. 2 Trinity (8-1) in the Division 3 state championship game on Saturday (1 p.m.) at Bedford High School.
The statistics behind the Pythons’ trail of destruction on the way to the title game are breathtaking.
Pelham has outscored opponents by a stunning 392-41 — scoring 43.6 points a game while allowing 4.6 points a game, including three shutouts. But it gets much crazier than that.
The Pythons have scored 365 of those points in the first half of games, and allowed one total touchdown to an opponent before halftime. That’s a 365-8 advantage in the game’s first two quarters!
“It’s our drive,” said top lineman Noah Coppinger. “Whether it’s on the field, in the weight room, or the practice field, we drive to be the best. Once we’re on that game field, we’re at our best 100% of the time, no let-up. A lot of teams can’t handle that.”
They’ve scored at least 40 points before halftime in five different games, including last week’s Division 3 semifinal.
All but one game has been over before halftime. Even the single contest that was in question at the half, Oct. 22 against Monadnock, was 20-8 at halftime and ended 40-8. In every other game, it’s been running time after the break.
That’s even more dominant, offensively, than last year’s undefeated championship team that outscored opponents 256-23.
“I’ve always seen our team as one of the best in New Hampshire,” said running back/defensive back Kevin Bodenrader. “There are a lot of kids from last year’s championship team that improved so much and stepped into big roles.”
Pelham has rushed for 2,069 yards as a team — almost entirely in the first half of games before the starters exit — and have attempted just 16 passes. The starters leave the game so early that their leading rushers, fullback Ethan Demmons (50-374, 11 TDs) and Bodenrader (31-373, 10 TDs), don’t have the chance to run up gaudy stats.
Defensively, the Pythons have registered five interception returns for touchdowns — two by Jake Travis — and returned three more fumbles for scores. In the semifinals last week, they limited Kearsarge to negative-41 yards rushing, besting the negative-36 yards they limited Campbell to earlier in the season.
Now, Pelham will look to turn that dominance into the fourth state title in program history, also winning in 2007-08. They didn’t face Trinity this fall due to COVID-19 issues at Trinity, but their last meeting was a 25-0 Pythons win in 2020.
“I know the whole team is pumped to be back into the championship,” said tri-captain and lineman Justin Roche. “This is something us seniors have been talking about since freshman year. It would mean everything to me to repeat as a champion and go out on top.”
Timberlane’s dominance
Timberlane (10-0) has dominated its way to Saturday’s Division 2 semifinal (1 p.m.), hosting a St. Thomas (8-2) team it beat 43-0 in September.
The Owls have outscored opponents 414-93, an average of 41.4 points scored and 9.3 points allowed per game. They’ve scored 296 of those points in the first half of games, while allowing just 33 total points in the first two quarters — and never more than one score.
Timberlane has won all but two games by at least 30 points, the lone outliers a 21-14 win over Milford when the Owls had to rally with two scores in the fourth quarter and a 28-13 win over Plymouth that they led 21-7 at halftime.
The Owls’ offense relies heavily on a run game that’s accumulated 2,864 yards, led by the two-headed backfield of Dom Pallaria (871 rushing yards, 16 TDs) and Dan Post (817 rushing yards, 14 TDs).
“We’re so grateful for all of the hard work the players and the coaches have put in,” said defensive leader and sack machine Bryce Parker. “It feels unreal going from 0-9 just a few years ago to two wins away from a state title.”
TWITTER: DWillisET
