The more things change, the more they stay the same for the Pelham High football team.
Jake Travis ran for two touchdowns and threw another, as the Pythons continued to dominate, rolling over St. Thomas 41-0 on Friday night. It was the 2021 Division 3 champs' second game back in Division 2.
"We were able to establish the ground game early, and it set the tone for the rest of the game," said Pythons coach Tom Babaian. "We played tough and made some plays in the passing game, and our defense was able to make key stops throughout the game."
QB Travis kicked off the scoring with a 2-yard touchdown run, then a possession later broke a 21-yard TD scamper to make it 14-0 after a quarter.
Travis opened the second quarter by connected with Jake Cawthron for a 57-yard touchdown, and finished off the half with a 44-yard TD run with 33 seconds left.
Alex Carroll and Jake Ciulla each added a TD run in the third quarter.
Travis needed just six carries to accumulate 119 rushing yards, and completed three passes for 39 yards. Carroll ran for 107 yards on just nine carries, and fullback Ethan Demmons carried seven times for 53 yards.
"We need to address our turnovers, mistakes, and penalties," said Babaian. "So we need to get back to work and continue to improve.”
Pelham 41, St. Thomas Aquinas 0
St. Thomas Aquinas (0-2): 0 0 0 0 — 0
Pelham (2-0): 14 14 13 0 — 41
First Quarter
P — Jake Travis 2 run (Antonio Furtado kick), 7:32
P — Travis 21 run (Furtado kick), 0:00
Second Quarter
ST — Jake Cawthron 57 pass from Travis (Furtado kick), 9:42
P — Travis 44 run (Furtado kick), 0:33
Third Quarter
P –- Alex Carroll 8 run (kick failed), 6:57
P –- Jake Ciulla 15 run (Furtado kick), 3:15
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: PELHAM (45-420) — Jake Travis 6-119, Alex Carroll 9-107, Ethan Demmons 7-53, William Nicolls 9-42, Jake Ciulla 5-40, Dom Herrling 5-27, Jake Cawthron 2-27, Nathan Migliore 2-5; ST. THOMAS: (24-51) — Michael Skowron 5-18, Timothy Avery 6-13, Owen Birch 3-10, Aidan Gorman 6-7, Trent Salyards 1-2, Eric Baughn 1-1, Spencer Lassard 2-0
PASSING: P — Travis 3-9-2, 69; ST — Skowron 0-6-0, 0, AJ Reinerston 0-2-0, 0
RECEIVING: P — Jake Cawthron 1-57, Alex Carroll 1-7, Ethan Demmons 1-5; ST — No receptions
