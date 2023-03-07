230113-ET-CRU-GirlsBasketball-8.jpg

Central CatholicÕs Aniela Kwo fights for the rebound with AndoverÕs captain, Anna Foley. Andover defeated Central Catholic in girls Friday night basketball action. 1/13/2023

This is not your average Tuesday night on the local sports scene – not by a long shot.

Five games, with six area teams involved, take center court as the drive to state championships continues to unfold in both Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

The premier girls basketball matchup, at least in the North but maybe in the entire Bay State, headlines the night as No. 1 Andover hosts No. 17 Central Catholic (7 p.m.) in the MIAA Division 1 Round of 16 battle.

Andover has won both matchups this year (by 12 and 28 points), with a run of five straight over the Raiders, including last year’s wild state semifinal.

Coach Casey Grange’s crew went into Belmont and picked up a win on Friday, to earn the third shot at the 22-0 Warriors.

Here’s a quick inside on the rest of tonight’s slate.

North Andover’s captain Hannah Martin steals the ball and makes the lay up as North Andover defeated Weymouth in girls’ basketball tournament opener Friday night. On Tuesday night, the Knights host Reading at 5:30, part of a girls-boys doubleheader. The NA boys take the court at 7:15 to battle Springfield Central.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Mass. Division 1 Round of 16

Reading at North Andover, 5:30 p.m.

Surging Reading, seeded 24th at 13-9, might be the hottest team in the state right now.

Former North Andover Scarlet Knight Kara Melillo has her crew peaking at the right time. Brooke Pulpi netted 30 for the Rockets, who stunned Lexington in the Round of 32. Lexington had beaten Reading twice in the regular season by 18 and 24.

The Knights were sharp in their opener – at least after the first five minutes, surviving a scare when Hannah Martin tweaked an ankle.

A win here means a potential fourth shot with Andover – or a third with Central.

LawrenceÕs Jonathan Ocasio sails to the basket against St. JohnÕs captain, Michael OÕBrien. Lawrence high defeated St. JohnÕs Prep in the first day of the Commonwealth Motors Christmas Basketball Tournament Tuesday night.12/27/2022

BOYS BASKETBALL

Mass. Division 1 Round of 16

Attleboro at Lawrence, 6:30 p.m.

Freshman Connor Houle is coming alive for No. 18 Attleboro, a team that split the regular season meetings with Taunton then sprung the upset over the Tigers in the Round of 32.

Lawrence is a beast of a different kind, though. If the Lancers remain relentless on defense, they can smother teams.

The Lancers beat King Philip by 20 to get here. Attleboro split with King Philip in the regular season.

North Andover’s Cam Bethel takes the 3-pointer as New Bedford’s Desmond Brunskill attempts to block in front of his bench during the Scarlet Knights’ Division 1 Round of 32 OT win.

Mass. Division 1 Round of 16

Springfield Central at North Andover, 7:15 p.m.

In the second half of tonight’s Crozier Fieldhouse doubleheader, the Knights host No. 25 Springfield Central, the team that stunned Andover to reach this round.

The Golden Eagles represent a stark contrast to North Andover’s previous foe, New Bedford.

Central is bigger and plays a ton of zone defense, where the Whalers extended the press and ran at all cost.

Freight train offensive lineman Jayden Bass is the biggest of the big for the Golden Eagles. He came up with the game-sealing block against Andover late.

Crozier fieldhouse was electric in the win Friday night. Expect more of the same.

NH Division II

Semifinals At Sanborn High

Pelham vs. Laconia, 7:30 p.m.

No. 1 Laconia held off Pelham, the fifth seed, in an absolute thriller (57-56) on the Lake back in February.

The 16-4 Pythons get their shot for revenge here where it matters most against the 18-1 Sachems.

Keaton Beck and Kayden Roberts represent a formidable 1-2 punch for Laconia. They can hang up numbers in bunches.

Zach James, Dom Herrling and Jake Cawthron have all come up big for Pelham lately.

