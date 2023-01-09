Trevor Bauer is among the most polarizing and reviled players in baseball, a divisive figure even before he served the longest suspension for a violation of MLB’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy in league history.
He’s also a former Cy Young Award winner who is set to hit the open market and could be signed for as little as the league minimum.
Now reinstated and likely days away from becoming a free agent, Bauer presents an interesting question for MLB front offices. Does the baggage he brings outweigh his potential impact on the mound?
The question is particularly relevant for the Boston Red Sox, who could use another high-end starter, and for both the front office and fans at large it might be tempting to talk yourself into Bauer being a worthwhile signing.
Don’t fall into that trap. Bauer is trouble and the Red Sox shouldn’t touch him with a 60-foot pole.
Bauer’s story is sordid as they come. For those who aren’t up to speed, Bauer was originally accused of sexual assault in July of 2021 following a pair of incidents at his home. The allegations came to light after a woman filed a domestic violence restraining order against Bauer detailing how a pair of sexual encounters escalated to actions beyond what she had consented to. The specific allegations were highly graphic, and the woman also reported she’d been injured during the encounters as well.
Since the initial allegations two other women have also come forward accusing Bauer of abuse.
Bauer was placed on paid administrative leave for the second half of 2021 while an investigation into the allegations was ongoing, and though Los Angeles County police and prosecutors decided not to criminally charge Bauer, MLB still has the power to suspend players it determines violated the league’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy. That’s exactly what the league did in April of 2022, suspending Bauer for 324 games — two full seasons.
Bauer sat out all of last season while he appealed the suspension and in late December an independent arbitrator reduced the penalty to 194 games — still the longest in MLB history for sexual assault or domestic violence. Bauer was reinstated but the Los Angeles Dodgers, who shortly before the allegations signed Bauer to a three-year, $102 million contract following his 2020 Cy Young season with Cincinnati, still decided they were finished with him.
So here’s where things stand. Friday the Dodgers designated Bauer for assignment, meaning they’ll have seven days to trade him or place him on unconditional release waivers. Unless they can find a trade partner or another club claims Bauer on waivers — highly unlikely — the Dodgers will be on the hook for the $22.5 million owed to Bauer in 2023.
By week’s end Bauer should be a free agent and theoretically the top pitcher on the market available for pennies on the dollar.
Steering clear of Bauer seems so obvious that it would go without saying, but you never know. We don’t have to look far for an example of a local pro franchise overlooking glaring character concerns to sign a talented yet radioactive player — see the Mitchell Miller fiasco with the Boston Bruins.
Like Miller, Bauer has shown no remorse for his actions and according to reporting by Washington Post and other outlets has engaged in a retaliatory campaign against his accusers through both the legal system and through social media. Even before the abuse allegations Bauer had a poor reputation throughout the game for his immature behavior and toxic online presence, and any club that signs Bauer now will face withering criticism, a severe and deserved hit to its reputation and a high likelihood of more unnecessary drama down the road.
Bauer isn’t worth the headache, and if the Red Sox have any sense they’ll stay away and let him be someone else’s problem.
