Spring training is still more than a month away, but the Red Sox have already been dealt a serious blow.
Infielder Trevor Story had successful surgery on his right elbow Monday, undergoing an internal bracing procedure on his right ulnar collateral ligament, the Red Sox announced.
The surgery was performed by Dr. Keith Meister at the Texas Metroplex Institute in Arlington, Texas.
According to Dr. Ian Rice, a Cincinnati-based orthopedic surgeon, internal bracing surgery is a new procedure where, rather than replacing or reconstructing the UCL like with Tommy John Surgery, the tendon is repaired and reinforced by a strong tape-like suture material. The tape is coated in collagen to encourage a natural healing response, which takes approximately six months rather than a full year for Tommy John.
The Red Sox have not yet commented on Story's expected return date, but assuming that recovery timetable is correct Story would likely miss at least the first half of the season.
Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom is expected to address the media at 4 p.m.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for further updates.
