The awards are still rolling in for the Northern Essex Community College baseball team that made its sixth JUCO D3 World Series in nine years.
A trio from NECC have been tabbed as NJCAA baseball All-Americans, as announced earlier today by the NJCAA Baseball Committee.
Pitcher Todd Tringale, first basemen Nick White and pitcher Jared Voelker were selected as first, second and third team All-Americans respectively. For White, it is his second All-America selection as he named to the third team in 2021 as an outfielder.
Tringale, who is bound for the University of Dayton in the fall, finished the season as the national leader in earned run average at 1.11 and struck out 101 batters (third nationally) in 64 2/3 innings of work, recording a 10-0 record on the mound. The 10 wins was good for a tie for fourth nationally, while his 14.06 Ks per 9 innings finished sixth nationally.
Two of his biggest wins of the season came on March 16 over eventual national champion Herkimer and in the World Series, a 4-3 win with 10 strikeouts to eliminate second seeded Rowan-Gloucester.
White, headed to UMaine-Orono in the fall, picked up his second career All-America selection as the team's everyday first baseman, while making spot appearances in left field. His .476 batting average and .796 slugging percentage both ranked seventh to finish the season, while his .556 on-base percentage ranked ninth.
He recorded a total of 30 extra base hits on the season including nine triples which was good for second in that category. For the season he totaled 70 hits to go along with 30 stolen bases.
Voelker, who is scheduled to return to the Knights for the 2023, finished the season with an 8-2 record on the mound and a 2.29 earned run average to go along with 13.59 Ks/9 innings in 51 innings of work where he struck out 77 batters. He picked up two big wins in the postseason for NECC, the first coming in the winners bracket of the Region 21 tournament against Massasoit to propel NECC into the championship game and the second coming in the opening game of the Northeast District Championship series against Monroe College-Bronx.
For the year the Knights baseball team finished with a 42-4 overall record including a school-record 33 game winning streak and captured both Region 21 and Northeast District Championships on their way to making the programs eighth all-time appearance in the NJCAA World Series and first since 2018.
