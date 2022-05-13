They were so close.
Right up until the late innings of Wednesday night’s finale against the Atlanta Braves, it looked as if the Red Sox were finally on the verge of a breakthrough. Tuesday the club picked up one of its most complete wins of the season, riding a grand slam by Rafael Devers and a ninth inning rally to a satisfying 9-4 victory, and Wednesday got off to a great start after Trevor Story delivered his first home run in a Red Sox uniform.
Then the familiar troubles began. The Braves rallied against Nathan Eovaldi to tie the game. The offense dried up. A golden opportunity to take the lead in the sixth slipped away after what should have been ball four for a bases loaded walk was ruled strike three, ending the inning and prompting the ejections of both Kevin Plawecki and Alex Cora.
All of that led to Orlando Arcia’s two-run walk-off home run against Ryan Brasier in the bottom of the ninth, giving the Braves a 5-3 win and the Red Sox their fifth walk-off loss of the season in only 31 games.
One step forward, one painful slip back.
Now the Red Sox go into the weekend right back where they started. Nine games under .500, last in the AL East and still seeking their first series win since early April.
The good news? Boston played some of its best baseball of the season this week in Atlanta, and now a trip to Texas might be just what the doctor ordered.
Despite their offseason spending spree, the Rangers haven’t seen their fortunes improve and are only a couple of games ahead of the Red Sox in the standings. Prized free agent shortstop Corey Seager has flashed some power but otherwise hasn’t been much better than league average, and fellow free agent splash Marcus Semien has been a disaster.
Interestingly enough, you could make the case the Rangers’ best free agent signing so far has been former Red Sox pitcher Martin Perez, who has been the team’s top pitcher with a 2.10 ERA through his first six starts.
This is a prime opportunity for the Red Sox to get back on track, and for Story especially.
Story’s numbers to start the season haven’t been pretty, but over the past few games his bat has shown signs of life. During the two games in Atlanta he went 3 for 9, including a game-clinching two-run single in the ninth inning Tuesday and the two-run home run on Wednesday.
Now he’ll be returning home to his native Texas, where he’ll have a chance to play on much more familiar territory while getting the opportunity to spend some time with his family and newborn child in nearby Irving.
Would winning a series against the Rangers signal the Red Sox are back? No, but right now the Red Sox need all the wins they can get. If they can return home to Boston with a series win under their belt, the Red Sox will put themselves in position to push back closer to .500 with a big homestand next week.
Right now that’s all anyone can really ask for.
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com.
Twitter: @MacCerullo.
