Do you need something done on the lacrosse field? One of the Roy triplets from North Andover is ready and willing.
There’s Matt Roy, a force in net for the North Andover boys lacrosse team, considered one of the top goalies in the state.
On the opposite end of the field, there’s attackman Pat Roy, one of the region’s most dangerous offensive weapons, netting 50 goals a year ago for the boys team.
Then there’s sister Catie Roy, a hard-hitting, lockdown defender who is ready to shut down any opposing threat for the Scarlet Knights girls team.
Oh, and all three happen to be captains for their respective squads.
“My dad was a goalie and my brother found a passion for it, and you know what they say about goalies — they are all a little crazy,” said Pat. “For me, I love scoring and creating offense, even though I’ve played everywhere. and Catie is a natural defender. She was always trying to get the ball from us as kids.”
And their intense competitiveness was born in their North Andover backyard.
“We played against each other a lot, but it wasn’t only lacrosse, it was soccer, basketball, football, and baseball,” said Catie. “It definitely created a competitive atmosphere for us. Games that would start off as jokes would become serious and competitive.
“I think it is so cool that we all get to be captains together. It’s just one other thing we share. It’s a very special bond that we can someday tell our kids about.”
The Roys will all be counted on to make key contributions to their North Andover lacrosse squads — who kick off the season on Tuesday against Central Catholic, with the boys at home and the girls on the road.
“We’re super excited to be back on the field for our senior seasons,” said Matt, who will re-team with Pat with Southern New Hampshire University lacrosse. “We’ve come a long way, especially because we missed out (on their freshman seasons) due to COVID. This is something I’ve looked forward to since I was little, always looking up to the older kids.
“It’s pretty cool that we are sharing this captain role. I think that we share a lot of the same qualities, and we all strive to be good teammates. Sharing this makes it even more special.”
THE DEFENDER
Growing up battling her twin brother — and other boys — on the field, Catie Roy is not about to back down from any offensive threat. In fact, she’s the enforcer on the field.
“I think my greatest strength as a lacrosse player is being a communicator, as well as being a very physical player,” she said. “That helps force turnovers. It helps that I grew up practicing with the boys. I’ve played defense my whole life. My role on the field is a communicator. I play the backer in our scheme, the last defender before the goalie.”
A three-year varsity player, Roy long ago gained the full confidence of her teammates and coaches.
Last fall, she recorded 21 ground balls and 15 caused turnovers on the season, on her way to MVC All-Star honors.
“This young lady is an enormous asset to our team,” North Andover head coach and former Scarlet Knights star Jenn Pino said at the close of last spring. “She’s the one who will lock up our opponent’s top attacker. She was a big part of our transition, and more importantly she is the voice of our defense.”
Roy will now look to make the most of her last season of competitive lacrosse. She is set to play club lacrosse at the University of Delaware.
“I had a personal countdown going, it’s my favorite time of year,” she said. “But it’s bittersweet to be starting my senior season. I’m so excited to finally be a senior and for lacrosse to be starting, but I’m sad it will be my last season. After playing the sport for so long, it has become a part of me.”
THE GOAL-SCORER
While his siblings are focused on stopping attacks, attackman Pat Roy is all about scoring goals, and creating chances for teammates.
“I play with a lot of intensity on the field, lead the offense and try to get the team involved,” he said. “I’m a team-first player, but coach wants me to be more selfish. I have great vision on the field, am a good inside finisher and hustle — for example, getting defensive turnovers by riding the ball and recovering ground balls.”
Last spring, Roy finished second on North Andover in scoring with 75 points — tallying 25 assists to go with his 50 goals — on the way to MVC All-Star honors and leading the Knights to a 15-5 record. He scored 10 goals in a win over Central Catholic and four goals in a win over Andover.
“Pat is able to beat his guy off the dodge from behind, finish inside on the crease, scores a ton of goals off the ride with pure hustle, and is VERY good at finding the open man in tight space,” said head coach Steve Zella last season. “He’s a crafty little lefty that is very difficult for defenders to cover. He simply finds a way to score.”
Roy thoroughly enjoys sharing the field with his brother, and has nothing but respect for his sister’s play.
“We have a really close bond that is almost inseparable,” said Pat. “It’s a weird dynamic when Matt is on the field with me. I know exactly where he is. and he can also pretty much pass the ball to my stick from anywhere.
“We used tease Catie about the rules in girls lacrosse, but for real, girls sticks are much harder to carry a ball in. and she is tough. We played about everything in the backyard, especially lacrosse and football. We were always wrestling. My mother used to call us bear cubs, always rolling around on the ground.”
THE GOALTENDER
When everything is breaking down around him, goalie Matt Roy takes pride in being a calming presence for the Scarlet Knights.
“I’m the last line of defense,” he said. “I’m the leader and quarterback of the defense. I see the entire field and I’m the loud voice in the back that drives this team. I’m able to see the whole field, keep a level head during high pressure situations and am a good communicator. I clear the ball well and not afraid of contact.”
Last spring, Roy made 313 saves, turning in a 6.94 goals-against average and a .715 save percentage on his way to MVC All-Star honors like his siblings.
“Matt has flat out won games for us,” said Zella. “He stood on his head when we needed him to and kept us in a lot of games last year! Matt has made some incredible saves — at point-blank range — in critical moments in games. Matt’s ability to make the save and clear the ball has been a huge part of our team’s success.”
And while he loves sharing the field with his brother, he admits there’s some healthy competition.
“Pat would always have me get in the net and take shots at me growing up,” said Matt. “Now it’s more of a bond. I know exactly where Pat is on the field, and I can clear it full field to him without hesitation. The rivalry comes at practice when he is shooting on me and we chirp each other. It can get pretty funny.
“This spring, we’re hoping to win the MVC title, and maybe even win a state championship.”
