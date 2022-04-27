Triston Casas has a bright future with the Red Sox. The 6-foot-4 first baseman is widely regarded as one of the top prospects in baseball, and the expectation within the game is that he will make his big league debut at some point before the season is done.
Given the way things are going, it might be in the Red Sox interest to call him up sooner rather than later.
So far Boston has gotten virtually no production from its first basemen, and Casas represents the club’s best option from both a short-term and long-term perspective. Rather than waste resources on a temporary stopgap, the Red Sox could give Casas a shot in hopes that he not only provides a spark but also fills a role that might help elevate the rest of the lineup across the board.
Entering this week, Boston’s incumbent first basemen Bobby Dalbec and Travis Shaw had combined to bat .137 with one home run, two RBI, three walks and 22 strikeouts. They’ve posted an on-base percentage of .181, a slugging percentage of .219, and their combined OPS of .400 would rank second to last in baseball out of all starting first basemen, ahead of only Minnesota’s Miguel Sano (.370).
Virtually all of that production has come courtesy of Dalbec, who has been mired in another brutal slump much like he was at the start and end of last season. Dalbec is currently batting .179 with a double, a triple, a home run, two RBI and three walks against 16 strikeouts. Shaw, meanwhile, is 0 for 17 to start the season and has zeros across the board other than his six strikeouts.
That’s really bad, and given Boston’s overall struggles at the plate the club can’t justify letting the position remain a black hole in the lineup.
Even if Casas’ bat isn’t quite big league ready, it’s hard to imagine him being any less productive than Dalbec and Shaw have been to start the season. So far the 22-year-old is batting .262 with a .903 OPS with four home runs and 12 RBI through 17 games at Triple-A Worcester, and crucially he’s also drawn 13 walks compared to 16 strikeouts.
Beyond potentially providing a jolt to Boston’s sputtering lineup, Casas could also help jumpstart Dalbec’s production as well.
While no longer a prospect, the 26-year-old Dalbec is still a young player who has flashed big-time potential at the major league level. In the second half last year he put together a 41-game stretch where he slashed .320/.407/.746 with 13 homers and 38 RBI, elite numbers by any standard. He needs to work through his struggles so he can develop into a more consistent big league player, and the only way that’s going to happen is if he keeps playing.
But that doesn’t mean he needs to play every day, especially if he’s producing at a sub-replacement level. Over the course of his career Dalbec has hit lefties significantly better than righties, so maybe for now the answer is to platoon him and try to put him in better spots to succeed.
That plan only works if the other half of the platoon is viable, however, and while Shaw has hit righties better than lefties throughout his career, this year he has yet to reach base despite being used exclusively against right-handed pitchers.
As it happens, Casas also has better splits against righties than against lefties, so by calling him up the Red Sox could solve their short-term first base problem while working towards a long-term goal as well.
By platooning their two promising young first basemen the Red Sox would give both a better chance to succeed, and in the process they would get an extended opportunity to see just what they have in each of them.
That knowledge would go a long way towards helping the club chart its long-term future, especially when it comes to determining which player might ultimately wind up becoming Boston’s first baseman of the future.
