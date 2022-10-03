By all accounts this season has been a remarkable success for Triston Casas. The top Red Sox prospect made his big league debut, quickly found himself at home against the higher level of competition and now stands as arguably the club's biggest bright spot heading into an uncertain offseason.
Naturally, when asked for his thoughts on the season, the first word Casas used to describe it was "frustrating."
"It was a frustrating year for sure missing the 10 weeks with the ankle, I would have liked to have stayed healthy, posted those extra two and a half months worth of games, but everything happens for a reason and I'm glad to be up here now," the rookie first baseman said. "All things considered I learned a lot this year about myself and about the game, and that's the most important thing."
For everything he's accomplished, nothing came easily for Casas this year. His first two months at Triple-A were good but not great, and then he was out far longer than expected with a sprained ankle. Once he returned to Worcester in late July he needed a week to shake off the rust, but from there he caught fire and never looked back, earning his long awaited MLB call-up in early September.
His time with the big league club has followed a similar trajectory. A slow start, some adjustments and then a dramatic and sustained improvement.
As Casas tells it, that's not a coincidence.
"You mentioned the word adjustment, you notice the week where I had a really strong showing was against the Orioles and it was the second time I was seeing that team," Casas said. "I was glad that I made the adjustments necessary to have some good results. I'm looking forward to this week against Tampa, I'm going to see these guys for a second time around and feel more comfortable going up there with a different mindset."
If Casas can adjust to every team as successfully as he did the Orioles, then there's no telling how good he could become. His first time facing Baltimore, Casas went 0 for 6 with two walks, two strikeouts and a double play in three games. The next time? He went 7 for 13 (.539) with a home run, a double, five walks and two strikeouts over four games.
Even the time lost to injury helped Casas make needed adjustments, this time to his mental approach.
"That time away put things in perspective, maybe have a lot more fun out on the field when I did come back," Casas said. "Sometimes as a competitor it's easy to get caught up in the results, how many times you got on base that day or how many hits I got, but when I came back from the injury it was about did I play nine innings healthy, did I have fun and did we win the game?
"I think I've been putting up my best numbers when I have that mindset as opposed to being selfish," he continued. "So I think when I apply that I do have good results and all things considered I am happy with how this year went and this last month for sure."
Though his first stint with the big league club is winding down, Casas' season isn't finished yet. Shortly after the season ends he'll fly down to the Dominican Republic to play two months of winter ball with Tigres del Licey in the Dominican Professional Baseball League, where he'll have a chance to make up the at bats he lost due to injury.
From there, he hopes to earn a big league roster spot out of spring training and keep building on everything he's learned this September.
"I'm going to carry this mindset down there, have some good at bats, learn a lot more and make up for some lost time that I didn't get playing those 10 weeks," Casas said. "Hopefully the games even out and I get the right amount of at bats to come into spring training next year ready to go."
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com. Twitter: @MacCerullo.
