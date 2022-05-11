We are officially more than a month into the season, and a number of standouts have begun to separate themselves from the pack. While it’s far too early to project the MVP and Cy Young Award favorites, here are a handful of players in each league who have put themselves in the conversation. Unless otherwise specified, all statistics and records mentioned are current as of Tuesday morning.
AL MVP
Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels: As long as Shohei Ohtani remains a dominant two-way player he’ll always be a perennial MVP favorite, yet there’s no doubt that after a couple of injury-plagued seasons Mike Trout has reestablished himself as one of the game’s elite. The future Hall of Famer currently leads the league in wins above replacement (2.2), ranks second in OPS (1.101) and is near the top of the heap in almost every other major category. He also remains an excellent defensive center fielder and has played an instrumental role in leading the Angels back into playoff contention after years of underperformance.
Taylor Ward, Los Angeles Angels: One more Angel who deserves special mention is Taylor Ward, who might be the league’s breakout star through the first month of the season. Ward has been a monster and leads the league in batting, on-base percentage and slugging, and he also has six home runs, 15 RBI, 20 runs and 1.7 WAR, all of which rank among the AL’s best too.
Jeremy Peña, Houston Astros: While allowing superstar shortstop Carlos Correa to walk in free agency seemed like a huge mistake from the outside, rookie Jeremy Peña has made the Astros look like geniuses. Peña is currently second in the AL in WAR (2.0) and has been the best overall defensive player in the league through the first month. He also has six home runs, including a two-run walk-off home run to stun the Toronto Blue Jays in extra innings back on April 24.
AL Cy Young
Kevin Gausman, Toronto Blue Jays: Through his first six starts of the season Gausman has gone 3-1 with a 2.13 ERA over an AL-best 38 innings, but more impressive than that is the fact that he’s struck out 46 batters while only walking one during that stretch. That’s right, 46 to 1, and on top of that he also hasn’t allowed any home runs yet to start the year either.
Dylan Cease, Chicago White Sox: Statistically there haven’t been many in the AL more dominant across the board than Cease. The White Sox ace ranks third in the AL in WAR for pitchers (1.5), and over six starts has gone 3-1 with a 2.38 ERA over 34 innings while striking out a league-high 47. He also ranks second in strikeouts per nine innings (12.441), fourth in hits allowed per nine innings (5.559) and has allowed just one home run all season.
Alek Manoah, Toronto Blue Jays: Coming off a strong rookie season, Manoah appears to have taken the leap to become one of baseball’s premier young starters. The 24-year-old is a perfect 4-0 to start the season with a 1.75 ERA over 36 innings, including a 0.889 WHIP (fourth in AL) and 35 strikeouts.
NL MVPManny Machado, San Diego Padres: Manny Machado is enjoying a career year so far, and given some of his past accomplishments that’s really saying something. Machado currently leads the NL in batting (.381), OBP (.454), slugging (.628), OPS (1.082), runs scored (26), hits (43) and total bases (71), and his 2.6 WAR is the best in the majors by a wide margin.
Nolan Arenado, St. Louis Cardinals: If not for Machado, Arenado would probably be the overwhelming NL MVP favorite himself. The nine-time Gold Glove winner has gotten off to a terrific start, batting .330 with a 1.021 OPS, seven home runs, 24 RBI and 64 total bases, all of which rank near the top of the NL. His 2.2 WAR ranks second in baseball behind only Machado as well.
Juan Soto, Washington Nationals: The 23-year-old outfielder is going to be a part of the MVP conversation for years to come, and this year should be no exception. Though Soto curiously only has eight RBI to go along with his six home runs — really an indictment of the rest of Washington’s lineup — he’s also compiled an MLB-high 24 walks against just 23 strikeouts, helping give him a .396 OBP. Soto’s 21 runs scored is tied for fourth in the NL and his 1.5 WAR ranks sixth so far.
NL Cy Young
Merrill Kelly, Arizona Diamondbacks: What a story Merrill Kelly has been. The 33-year-old didn’t even make his big league debut until he was 30 years old, and this spring he’s broken out as a genuine star. So far he’s gone 3-1 with a 1.22 ERA over 37 innings, and he’s also posted 34 strikeouts against nine walks without allowing a home run. Kelly ranks among the best in the NL in all of those categories and his 2.0 WAR leads all MLB pitchers.
Corbin Burnes, Milwaukee Brewers: The reigning NL Cy Young Award winner has put himself in position to contend once again. Burnes ranks second in the NL in strikeouts (50) and WHIP (0.802), seventh in WAR (1.4) and has posted a 1.86 ERA over 38.2 innings for the Brewers, who once again stand as favorites in the NL Central.
Carlos Rodon, San Francisco Giants: Losing Kevin Gausman in free agency could have been a killer for the Giants, but Rodon has proven himself more than capable in his place. Rodon has gone 4-1 with a 1.80 ERA, an MLB-best 53 strikeouts and 35 innings pitched through six starts, and he currently leads the NL in strikeouts per nine innings (13.629), ranks second in hits allowed per nine (5.143), fourth in WAR (1.6), ninth in WHIP (0.914) and has yet to allow a home run.
