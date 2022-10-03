Let’s be honest, yesterday in Green Bay was the best performance of 2022 by your New England Patriots.
They came to play. They played physical. They made a “few” memorable plays. They confused a Hall of Fame quarterback for most of the game.
And, well, they lost.
The Green Bay Packers beat the Patriots, 27-24, in overtime, thus ending the early, “ridiculously” tough part of their schedule at 1-3.
There were extenuating circumstances at Lambeau Field, that they needed their third string quarterback, Bailey Zappe, to take over the game in the first quarter after second-stringer Brian Hoyer left the game with a concussion.
Some might argue – including me – that despite his inexperience, Patriots chances of winning actually improved when Zappe entered the game.
He’s got some moxie. He doesn’t seem afraid. He’s got a little presence in the pocket. But so did a rookie named Jarrett Stidham.
What does this all mean?
The hell if I know.
The 2022 Patriots are still, after August and September, a confusing lot.
If we’re working off last year as a starting point, with a new quarterback in Mac Jones, something isn’t right.
One step forward and then two steps back.
If we’re working off this year being a separate entity, with several new pieces still figuring out their place, including yesterday’s tilt in Green Bay, well, there is hope.
The Patriots get an adjustment to their schedule for the next two months, which includes seven games against the Lions, (at) Browns, Bears, (at) Jets, Colts, Jets and (at) Vikings, all non-playoff teams a year ago.
Of course, what we’ve learned recently is the Patriots don’t get that vibe they had for most of the last two decades. Opposing teams don’t fear them anymore.
Still, Belichick usually dominates lesser teams and I wouldn’t be surprised with a 5-2 record over that stretch, before the behemoths return, including two with the Bills, one with Bengals and road trips to Las Vegas and Arizona.
There are a few questions worth asking:
Does Mac Jones return healthy?
Does Mac Jones of 2021, with better decision-making skills, return when he is healthy?
Can Belichick keep this group together, in the toughest of times, particularly after a tough loss like the one suffered in Green Bay?
Where are the new playmakers going to come from?
While owner Bob Kraft noted how upset he was that the Patriots had gone three straight seasons without a playoff win, including Brady’s last year here, how upset is he going to be when that number probably hits four straight?
Everybody, including the owner, needs to take a chill pill and understand that Tom Brady is not walking through any door at Gillette Stadium unless it’s with the opposition.
The Patriots are going to have to go at this slower than we’re ready for.
We will know a lot more about the Patriots around Thanksgiving. Then we will really know about the Patriots going forward by early January.
Will they be 7-10 or 8-9 or 9-8?
I’m not sure the record really matters as much as the light at the end of the tunnel.
Is there a franchise quarterback here? Is there a young defender who changes the game? Is Belichick still outfoxing the kids?
The Patriots looked pretty good in Green Bay. Two months from now we’ll know if that really matters.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
