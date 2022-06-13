Delaney True may be just a sophomore, but with unbeaten Central Catholic girls lacrosse a win away from the MIAA Division 1 Final Four, she is more than happy to face the spotlight.
“On the field, I have a little bit of an alpha personality,” said True. “I want to be the one who leads the unit and shoulders the load. Off the field, I feel like I’m a leader of this team, I’m always hyping up my teammates or finding film that we can watch to study our opponents.”
True, a lock-down defender, and the undefeated No. 5-seeded Central Catholic (20-0-1) will travel to No. 4 Wellesley (17-4-0) for their Division 1 Round of 8 (quarterfinals) matchup on Tuesday (4:30 p.m.) The winner will advance to the semifinals, to take on the winner of Walpole and Longmeadow.
“We’re ecstatic and super excited,” said True. “We’ve worked so hard throughout the season and we are very excited to continue to let that show in our playoff push. We are determined to keep pushing through and to go all the way to the end. As a team we are thrilled to go forward and continue playing with each other.”
This marks the deepest playoff run for the program since The Eagle-Tribune began keeping complete lacrosse records in 2008. The furthest the Raiders had advanced was the Division 2 North quarterfinals in the old playoff format.
And True could see something special was brewing from the moment the preseason kicked off in the spring.
“I knew we could be this good, said the Windham resident. “Even throughout tryouts, I realized what our potential was, and that has clearly shown itself throughout our undefeated season. In our season opener against North Andover, I saw a spark in this team. The team chemistry was there and we just all clicked. We can all work so good together on and that has really helped us accomplish our goals.”
And True has been right at the heart of Central’s success.
True is the driving force behind a Central Catholic defense that has allowed opponents just 4.4 goals per game (93 goals in 21 games). The Raiders have allowed 10 or more goals just twice all season — both in April — to recently-crowned New Hampshire Division 1 champion Bishop Guertin (15-15 tie) and Newburyport (14-12 win), which is in the Division 3 Round of 8.
“Delaney is the real deal,” said first-year Central coach Vanessa Pino. “Delaney brings constant hard work, consistency, grit and smart plays all over the field. Delaney is a player that every team needs in their defensive zone. She’s constantly working with her head on a swivel and keeping her opponents out of the critical scoring area.”
While True admits playing defense can be humbling, she loves the chance to keep opponents off the scoreboard.
“I think the toughest aspect would be not getting the ‘stats’ so to speak,” she said. “We are not getting the goals or the assists that the offense is getting and we are kind of just doing our job so that they can do their job and get that recognition. I would say another tough aspect would be when we mess up and let a goal in it is reflected on the scoreboard while when the attack messes up, it doesn’t directly impact that game immediately.
“My favorite parts of defense are are causing the turnovers and then converting into goals. I love when I can do something so that we can move it up the field to the attack and they score. I think that’s a great feeling for our whole defensive unit. I also like when I’m shutting down a player. I can hear the sideline and crowd getting excited when that happens and that definitely fuels me.”
While she has primarily focused on defense since the eighth grade, True has been known to get involved on the offensive end. She has scored six goals this spring, including two in a win over Dracut.
“I’m a jack of all trades, so when the opportunities present themselves, coach Pino moves me to midfield,” she said. “I can step into any position — aside from goalie of course — and make something happen. Scoring a goal is always fun. It makes me feel excited that I am able to cash that in and help my team secure the win.”
Now, True and the Raiders will look to secure a win and a trip to the state semifinals.
“Our goal for the rest of the spring is definitely to take it all the way and win states,” she said. “Our first goal this year was to win the MVC title, and we did that. States is next on our list.”
