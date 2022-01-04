Boys Basketball
Pinkerton 76, Manchester Memorial 37
Pinkerton (76): Marshall 23, A. Chinn 14, T. Chinn 10, Kane 9, Suarez 7, Hammer 5, Johnston 4, Jenkins 2, Herland 2, McLaughlin 0, Gendron 0, Hill 0, Edmunds 0, Peterson 0, DeSalvo 0.
3-pointers: Marshall 3, T. Chinn 2, A. Chinn 1, Kane 1, Suarez 1, Hammer 1.
Pinkerton (5-0): 12 21 19 24 — 76
Manchester Memorial (1-5): 15 5 14 3 — 37
Goffstown 57, Salem 56
Salem (56): Pacy 11-3-26; Ryan 1-0-2; Bates 3-0-7; McCloskey 1-0-2; Kloza 5-3-13; Melo 2-0-6; Gaudet 0, Valerio 0; Totals: 23-6-56
3-pointers: Melo 2, Pacy 1, Bates 1
Goffstown (5-2): 11 14 20 12 — 57
Salem (3-4): 6 16 16 13 — 56
Central Catholic 74, Lowell 63
Central (74): McKenzie 36, Bridgewater 15, Rivera 12, Hart 4, Njenga 3, Haley 2, Sangermano 2, Lopez 0.
3-pointers: McKenzie, Bridgewater, Rivera
Central Catholic (4-1): 18 21 19 16 — 74
Lowell: 12 17 18 16 — 63
Girls Basketball
Lowell 45, Haverhill 43
Haverhill (43): Burdier 17, Deoliveria 10, Phillips 6, Price 4, Laffey 3, Spencer 3, Powell 0, Elger 0, Burgos 0.
3-pointers: H — Laffey 1, Burdier 1, Spencer 1
Lowell: 6 13 12 14 — 45
Haverhill: 6 10 10 17 — 43
Milford 51, Timberlane 28
Timberlane (28): Parker 14, Genest 5, Lampron 4, Rich 3, Fox 2, Stewart 0, Hammer 0, Powers 0, Simmonds 0, Salerno 0, Grosky 0, Raiti 0, Sickel 0. Totals 9-9-28
3-pointers: Genest 1
Timberlane (1-4): 0 7 5 16 — 28
Milford (4-2): 10 9 20 12 — 51
Pinkerton 73, Manchester Memorial 34
Pinkerton (73): Sirois 0, Leonard 10, Pollini 0, White 8, Wright 0, Farnum 4, Frost 0, Lavoie 15, Packowski 9, Dupuis 0, Cahoon 0, Ingalls 17, Bridges 0, Gerossie 10. 27-130x201373
3-pointers: Gerossie 2, Leonard 2, Ingalls 1, Lavoie 1
Manchester Memorial: 7 8 12 7 — 34
Pinkerton: 20 21 24 8 — 73
Andover 51, North Andover 38
Andover (51): Shirley 6, Foley 10, Hanscom 18, Kobelski 5, Yates 5, Doherty 0,Gobiel 0, White 5, Buckley 2, Total: 19-10-51
3-pointers: A — White 1, Yates 1, Foley 1
North Andover: 13 9 2 14 — 38
Andover (3-0): 10 13 11 17 — 51
Windham 55, Dover 52
Windham
Weeks 3-0-6, Guarnaccia 0-0-0, Smith 4-2-12, Steffanides 1-0-2, Bean 2-2-5, Husson 3-3-10, Sovereign 2-6-10, Amari 0-4-4, Boucher 1-1-3, Abruzese 1-0-2, Team 17-18-55
3’s — Smith 2, Husson 1
Windham 11-16-15-13-55
Dover 10-16-13-13-52
3-pointers:
Dover: 10 16 13 13 — 52
Windham (3-2): 11 16 15 13 — 55
Methuen 42, Tewksbury 25
Methuen (42): Tierney 16, Pfeil 12, Tardugno 7, Santiago 5, Delap 2
3-pointers: Tierney 1, Tardugno 1
Methuen (42): 13 8 8 13 — 42
Tewksbury (25): 3 12 4 6 — 25
Windham 51, Merrimack 44
Windham (51): Weeks 11, Guarnaccia 2, Smith 9, Steffanides 4, Bean 3, Husson 5, Sovereign 1, Amari 8, Boucher 6, Abruzese 2. Totals 20-7-51
3-pointers: Weeks 1, Smith 2, Husson 1
Merrimack: 8 15 10 11 — 44
Windham (4-2): 8 14 13 16 — 51
Boys Swimming
Andover 85, Central Catholic 67
Winners:
200 medley relay: Andover (Ivan Giles, Patrick Soong, Eric Zxu, Henry Campbell) 1:45.55; 200 freestyle: Will Moulson A 1:54.40; 200 IM: Andrew Kelly CC 2:08.64; 50 freestyle: Giles A 24.55; Diving: Davis Blanch A 1:48.70; 100 butterfly: Eric Xu A 55.87; 100 freestyle: Campbell A 52.28; 500 freestyle: Moulson A 5:08.62; 200 freestyle relay: Andover (Henry Campbell, Xu, Scott Kessel, Moulson) 1:39.18; 100 backstroke: Ivan Giles A 59.86; 100 breaststroke: Patrick Soong A 1:06.30; 400 freestyle relay: Andover (Will Moulson, Luke Suh, Ivan Giles, Kessel) 3:49.28
Records: Andover 2-1
