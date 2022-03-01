Boys Basketball

Haverhill 62, Framingham 56

Division 1 State Prelims Haverhill (62): Belin 2, Dimopoulos 8, Roche 8, Delgado 11, Fuller 10, Valdez 23, Tarpey 0. Totals 25-8-62

3-pointers: Fuller 2, Dimopoulos 2

Haverhill (11-10): 13 20 10 19 — 62

Framingham (9-12): 9 17 14 16 — 56

Next game: at Beverly, Friday, 6:30 p.m., Divison 1 Round of 32

St. John’s Shrewsbury 63, North Andover 56

Division 1 State Prelims North Andover (56): Wolinski 20, McGratty 12, King 8, Denney 6, O0x2019Connell 4, Connolly 3, Trundy 3.

3-pointers: Wolinski 6, King 2, McGratty 1, Connolly 1, Trundy 1

North Andover (11-9): 13 21 11 11 — 56

St. John’s Shrewsbury (10-11): 18 10 21 14 — 63

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you