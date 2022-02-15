Boys Basketball
Greater Lawrence 77, Ipswich 73
Greater Lawrence (77): Garcia 12, Diaz 21, Roa 9, Castillo 7, Cruz 16, Andujar 6, Santana 6. Totals 27-16-77
3-pointers: Garcia 1, Diaz 4, Castillo 1, Cruz 1
Ipswich (7-11): 18 18 25 12 — 73
Greater Lawrence (11-6): 24 20 12 21 — 77
Whittier 76, Greater Lowell 56
Whittier (76): Efosa 19, Rice 18, Geneus 17, Comeau 12, Moro 6, Faust 4, Lopez 0, Rosado 0, Bowen 0. Totals: 34-3-76
3-pointers: Comeau 2, Efosa, Rice, Geneus
Greater Lowell (9-8): 13 17 14 12 — 56
Whittier (10-8): 16 14 22 24 — 76
Whittier 59, Greater Lawrence 57
Greater Lawrence (57): Garcia 9, Diaz 5, Roa 11, Castillo 12, Cruz 11, Andujar 2, Calderon 5, Ohlinger 2. Totals 25-3-57
Whittier (59): Efosa 14, Geneus 14, Rice 9, Comeau 9, Jegorow 5, Faust 4, Lopez 2, Rosado 2, Moro 0.
Totals: 25-5-59
3-pointers: GLT — Diaz 1, Castillo 2, Roa 1; WT — Rice, Comeau, Geneus
Whittier (11-7): 13 12 21 13 — 59
Greater Lawrence (11-7): 18 17 13 9 — 57
Central Catholic 59, Lawrence 53
Central Catholic (59): McKenzie 21, Njenga 17, Malvey 11, Hart 4, Sangermano 2, Bridgewater 2, Rivera 2
3-pointers: CC — Malvey 2, Njenga 2
Lawrence: 12 7 9 25 — 53
Central Catholic (14-3): 7 19 9 24 — 59
Methuen 60, Haverhill 43
Haverhill (43): Valdez 7, Delgado 12, Belin 9, Snyder 9, Demopolous 3, Roche 3. Totals 10-5- 43
Methuen (60): Carpio 25, Allen 26, Touma 3, Vasquez 6, Nkwantah 0, Eason 0, Spencer 0. Drejaj 0, Kiwanuka 0. Totals 23-4-60
3-pointers: HAV — Allen 6, Carpio 4; METH — Snyder 3, Fuller 1, Delgado 1,Demopolous 1
Haverhill: 18 15 8 2 — 43
Methuen: 17 11 16 16 — 60
Newburyport 69, North Andover 59
North Andover (59): McGratty 14, O0x2019Connell 13, Wolinski 11, Connolly 11, King 10. Faro 0, Bethel 0, Denney 0.
3-pointers: NA — McGratty 2, King 2, Connolly 2, Wolinski 2
North Andover (8-7): 8 18 7 28 — 59
Newburyport (12-5): 17 15 15 22 — 69
Andover 80, Lowell 63
Andover (80): Cammann 13, MacLellan 22, Satlow 18, Shahtanian 14, Resendiz 3, Srinivasan 3, Beal 4, Briggs 3. Totals 33 7-80
3-pointers: Shahtanian 4, MacLellan 3 Srinivasan 1, Briggs 1, Cammann
Andover (16-0): 16 24 21 19 — 80
Lowell: 10 10 25 8 — 63
Girls Basketball
Newburyport 58, Haverhill 35
Haverhill (35): Phillips 15, Burdier 9 Spencer 5, Pena 5, Laffey 1. Totals 11-8-35
Newburyport (58): Turner 1-0-2, McElhinney 4-3-11, McDonald 0-0-0, Hopwood 0-0-0, Ward 1-5-7, Metzker 0-0-0, Seidel 1-0-2, Pavao 1-0-3, O. Foley 0-0-0, McCormick 0-0-0, E. Foley 12-7-31, Papatola 1-0-2. Totals 21-15-58
3-pointers: N — Pavao; H — Burdier 2, Phillips 1, Pena 1, Spencer 1
Haverhill (4-14): 11 4 13 7 — 35
Newburyport (15-2): 19 16 12 11 — 58
Ipswich 51, Greater Lawrence 21
Greater Lawrence (21): Perez 2, Flores 5, Marshall 3, A. Vasquez 0, Gomez 0, Cabreja 0, Calixte 5, E. Vazquez 6, Croteau 0. Totals 5-8-21
3-pointers: Marshall 1, Flores 1
Ipswich (5-14): 17 15 10 9 — 51
Greater Lawrence (8-12): 7 9 5 0 — 21
Nashoba Tech 40, Notre Dame Cristo Ray 26
Notre Dame Cristo Rey (26): Matos 8, Deleon 7, Germosen 1, Marmolejos 5, Guzman 4, Perez 1,
Totals: 10-3-26
3-pointers: Matos 2, Deleon 1
Nashoba Tech: 11 10 10 9 — 40
Notre Dame: 5 6 9 6 — 26
Whittier 50, Greater Lowell 45
Whittier (50): Talley 19, Krafton 20, M. Dawkins 17, V. Dawkins 0, Valera 6, Ramirez 5, Cintron 4, Pizzaro 0,
Tavares 0, Sosa 0, Connelly 0, Figueroa 0. Totals 18-6-50
3-pointers: Krafton 4, Ramirez 4
Whittier (8-9): 14 7 8 21 — 50
Greater Lowell (11-5): 10 10 6 19 — 45
Haverhill 59, Methuen 43
Methuen (43): Pfeil 16, Tardugno 10, Tierney 8, Delap 4, Santiago 4, Chirwa 1
Haverhill (59): Pena 19, Burdier 18, Phillips 13, Spencer 5 Burgos 3, DeOliveria 0, Laffey 0, Powell 0, Burgos 0, Neal 0.
3-pointers: HAV: Pena 5, Phillips 2; METH: Pfeil 3, Tierney 2, Tardugno 1
Methuen: 7 11 13 12 — 43
Haverhill (4-13): 14 12 19 14 — 59
Andover 43, Chelmsford 22
Andover (43): Shirley 2, Foley 16, Hanscom 14, Kobelski 2, Yates 0, Doherty 0, Gobiel 5, White 0, Buckley 2, Jenney 2, Khatchadurian 0. Totals: 19-4-43
3-pointers: Gobiel 1
Chelmsford: 5 4 6 7 — 22
Andover (15-0): 17 12 8 8 — 43
Central Catholic 56, Billerica 37
Central Catholic (58): Beers 0, Veloz 9, Deleon 4, Castro 0, Finney 7, Guertin 3, Montague 2, Dinges 29, Yfantopulos 0, Finneran 2, Smith 2, Dick 0. Totals 24-4-58
3-pointers: Veloz 3, Guertin 1, Dinges 2
Central Catholic (13-4): 12 20 11 15 — 56
Billerica (7-10): 14 4 9 10 — 37
Lowell 59, Lawrence 45
Lawrence (45): Medina 33, Fuentes 6, Rivera 3, Santos 2.
3-pointers: Medina 1, Rivera 1
Lowell: 30 29 — 59
Lawrence (2-15): 22 23 — 45
Whittier 49, Mystic Valley 35
Whittier (49): Talley 21, Krafton 8, M. Dawkins 6, V. Dawkins 0, Valera 6, Ramirez 6, Cintron 2, Pizzaro 0,
Tavares 0, Sosa 1, Connelly 0, Figueroa 0. Totals 17-12-49
3-pointers: Talley 3
Mystic Valley (9-8): 10 8 6 11 — 35
Whittier (9-9): 11 14 17 7 — 49
Pentucket 44, North Andover 32
North Andover (score): Martin 18, J. Rogers 8, Robie 5, Gaffny 1, Papell 0, S. Rogers 0, von Sneidern 0. Totals 11-7-32
3-pointers: NA 0x2013 Martin 4, Rogers J 1, Robie 1
North Andover (8-8): 9 6 7 10 — 32
Pentucket: 12 10 11 11 — 44
Boys Ice Hockey
North Andover 3, Somerville 1
North Andover (7-9-1): 0 1 2 — 3
Somerville (2-7-3): 0 0 1 — 1
Goals: Cullen Dolan (2), Teagan Dolan
Saves: Troy Takesian 21
Bedford 3, Haverhill 1
Bedford (10-4-2): 2 1 0 — 3
Haverhill (8-9): 0 0 0 — 1
Goals: Brendan Fitzgerald
Saves: Dylan Soucy 20
Boys Swimming
State Meets
DIVISION 1 STATES Team scores (16 scored): 1. Bedford 242, 6. Pinkerton 97, 11.tie Salem 30 Local top-6 placers:
200 medley relay: 6. Pinkerton 1:53.72; 200 freestyle: 4. Alexander Tovtyn Pink 1:57.17; 200 freestyle relay: 6. Pinkerton 1:44.05; 400 freestyle relay: 6. Pinkerton 3:41.91
DIVISION 2 STATES Team scores (19 scored): 1. Hanover 210, 2. Oyster River 153, 3. Windham 138 Top-6 Windham placers:
200 medley relay: 4. Windham 1:52.45; 200 IM: 2. Andrew Hardjosuv 2:10.19; 50 freestyle: 6. Daniel Hwang 24.35; 100 freestyle: 4. Miller Swank 52.16; 500 freestyle: 5. Ethan Lukow 5:39.97; 200 freestyle relay: 4. Windham 1:44.49; 100 backstroke: 2. Swank 57.92, 4. Hwang 1:01.87; 100 breaststroke: 4. Hardjosuv 1:07.30
Girls Swimming
State Meets
DIVISION 1 STATES Team scores (18 scored): 1. Bedford 307.5, 5. Pinkerton 115, 13. Salem 24, 14.tie Timberlane 20 Local top-6 placers:
200 medley relay: 6. Pinkerton 2:04.20; Diving: 1. Ryleigh Mahoney Salem 382.40; 100 butterfly: 6. Grace Mack Pink 1:05.06; 500 freestyle: 5. Erin Stanknoick Pink 5:36.60; 200 freestyle relay: 6. Pinkerton 1:54.64; 400 freestyle relay: 3. Pinkerton 3:55.79
DIVISION 2 STATES Team scores (20 scored): 1. Hollis-Brookline 213, 2. Hanover 201, 3. Oyster River 169.5, 4. Windham 119 Top-6 Windham placers:
200 medley relay: 2. Windham 1:59.32; 200 IM: 1. Alexis Martino 2:05.22; Diving: 6. Regan Doyle 214.25; 100 butterfly: 1. Martino 56.00; 400 freestyle relay: 3. Windham 3:51.31
