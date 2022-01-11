Methuen girls host Chelmsford Tuesday night

Methuen’s Chantelle Chirwa shoots a long jump shot against Lawrence recently. The Lady Rangers host Chelmsford on Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m.

 TIM JEAN/Staff photo

Tuesday, Jan. 11

Boys Basketball

Northeast Metro at Greater Lawrence, 1 p.m.; Andover at Chelmsford, 6:30 p.m.; North Andover at Tewksbury, 6:45 p.m.; Methuen at Lowell, 7 p.m.; Central Catholic at Dracut, 7 p.m.; Lawrence at Haverhill, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Nashoba Regional at Greater Lawrence, 5:30 p.m.; Chelmsford at Methuen, 6:30 p.m.; Dracut at Central Catholic, 6:30 p.m.; Tewksbury at North Andover, 6:30 p.m.; Haverhill at Billerica, 6:30 p.m.; Lowell at Andover, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Skiing

North Andover at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Nashua South-Pelham at Timberlane, 6 p.m.

