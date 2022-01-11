Tuesday, Jan. 11
Boys Basketball
Northeast Metro at Greater Lawrence, 1 p.m.; Andover at Chelmsford, 6:30 p.m.; North Andover at Tewksbury, 6:45 p.m.; Methuen at Lowell, 7 p.m.; Central Catholic at Dracut, 7 p.m.; Lawrence at Haverhill, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Nashoba Regional at Greater Lawrence, 5:30 p.m.; Chelmsford at Methuen, 6:30 p.m.; Dracut at Central Catholic, 6:30 p.m.; Tewksbury at North Andover, 6:30 p.m.; Haverhill at Billerica, 6:30 p.m.; Lowell at Andover, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Skiing
North Andover at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Nashua South-Pelham at Timberlane, 6 p.m.
