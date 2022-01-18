Methuen hosts Chelmsford tonight

Methuen's Ekwinife Chibuogwu sails over Central's senior captain Marcus Rivera and Joseph Hart for the basket. Methuen boys host Chelmsford tonight.

 Carl Russo/Staff photo

Tuesday, Jan. 18

Boys Basketball

Minuteman at Whittier, 6 p.m.; Chelmsford at Methuen, 6:30 p.m.; Manchester Memorial at Timberlane, 6:30 p.m.; Lowell at North Andover, 6:30 p.m.; Portsmouth at Windham, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Notre Dame at Greater Lawrence, 5:30 p.m.; North Andover at Chelmsford, 6:30 p.m.; Billerica at Andover, 6:30 p.m.; Windham at Portsmouth, 6:30 p.m.; Lawrence at Tewksbury, 6:45 p.m.; Methuen at Lowell, 7 p.m.; Haverhill at Dracut, 7 p.m.

Girls Gymnastics

Methuen at Chelmsford, 5 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

Pinkerton at Oyster River, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Westford Academy at Phillips, 4 p.m.

