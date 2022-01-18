Tuesday, Jan. 18
Boys Basketball
Minuteman at Whittier, 6 p.m.; Chelmsford at Methuen, 6:30 p.m.; Manchester Memorial at Timberlane, 6:30 p.m.; Lowell at North Andover, 6:30 p.m.; Portsmouth at Windham, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Notre Dame at Greater Lawrence, 5:30 p.m.; North Andover at Chelmsford, 6:30 p.m.; Billerica at Andover, 6:30 p.m.; Windham at Portsmouth, 6:30 p.m.; Lawrence at Tewksbury, 6:45 p.m.; Methuen at Lowell, 7 p.m.; Haverhill at Dracut, 7 p.m.
Girls Gymnastics
Methuen at Chelmsford, 5 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Pinkerton at Oyster River, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Westford Academy at Phillips, 4 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.