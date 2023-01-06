The best years of Justin Turner's career came with the Los Angeles Dodgers, and if he had his way that's where he would've finished his career as well.
But once it became clear that wasn't going to happen, it wasn't long before current and former teammates began coming out of the woodwork with a new destination in mind.
The message? Boston was the place to be.
"I got recruited pretty heavily," Turner said. "Both current and former [players], a lot of text messages, phone calls talking about how great it is to be a Red Sox."
Turner was officially introduced as the newest member of the Red Sox on Friday, and speaking to reporters he repeatedly emphasized how the strong feedback he got about Boston played a role in his decision to sign. Former Dodger teammates Kenley Jansen and Chris Martin both signed with the club earlier this offseason, and current Red Sox outfielders Alex Verdugo and Kiké Hernández also provided rave reviews.
Hernández in particular, he said, pushed hard for him to come aboard.
"Kiké is always in the middle of everything," Turner said. "To say he didn't have a big part of this would be a lie."
Even with the strong recommendations, that Turner decided to sign with Boston is still noteworthy and encouraging. The Red Sox are coming off a last place finish, and Turner, who has played in the postseason each of the last nine years, says he had four offers on the table.
Normally you wouldn't expect a player with Turner's pedigree to choose a basement dweller after spending so long with a perennial title contender, but within the game there's still confidence among players that the Red Sox have enough to quickly turn things around.
"I know the Red Sox organization and the ownership group is a group that's committed to winning and wants to win championships, which is something I respect a lot and loved about being a Dodger as well," Turner said. "There's a lot of talent over here, a lot of good players, I love AC and the way he goes about it, I've heard great things and I'm looking forward to contributing both on the field and off the field and helping bring another championship back to Boston."
Beyond his role as a 38-year-old clubhouse leader, Turner checks a lot of boxes for the Red Sox. Turner is an experienced right-handed hitter coming off a season in which he batted .319 with an .889 OPS in the second half. He says he'll primarily serve as designated hitter and occasionally play first base, and while he's capable of playing third, he hopes not to play the position much.
"Hopefully Raffy is over there every day," Turner said.
Though Turner's only played seven career games at Fenway Park, including two during the 2018 World Series, he's also optimistic his game will translate well to the new park and that some of the warning track fly balls he used to complain about will turn into extra base hits.
If nothing else, there won't be any shortage of familiar faces to help ensure his first transition to a new team in nearly a decade goes smoothly.
"Excited again to get in this clubhouse, get with this group of guys that seems like it's a really good group of guys and has the potential to do a lot of special things," Turner said. "The goal is to win a championship."
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com. Twitter: @MacCerullo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.