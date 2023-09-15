HAVERHILL -- Everything that could possibly have gone wrong for Haverhill went wrong on Friday night.
And everything that could have gone right for Tewksbury went right.
The Redmen erupted for six touchdowns in the first half, helped by some costly Haverhill mistakes, as the visitors left Trinity Stadium with a convincing 42-12 victory.
“There isn’t much to say about this one,” said Haverhill first-year coach Rob Pike. “We made mistakes and they capitalized on them. They're a good team. They're well-coached. Brian (Aylward) has been doing this for a long time. They were ready, and every mistake that we made, they took advantage of.”
Haverhill was coming off an exhilarating season-opening 27-14 victory over Beverly, in which they finished with 455 yards of offense. In the first half against Tewksbury, Haverhill had 56 yards, including negative-1 rushing.
“We were worried (coming into this game). We watched them last week and they have some guys who can make plays,” said Aylward. “They showed it late here, so that’s a credit to them. They didn’t fold and kept playing.”
The Redmen led 28-0 after the first quarter, set up by Hillies turnovers, including three interceptions, a fumble, a botched fourth down punt, as well as a fake punt and incomplete pass on fourth down.
Hunter Johnson and Cam Kearney scored two TDs each for the Redmen in that first quarter. Johnson had runs of 3 and 30 yards and Kearney had a terrific 30-yard catch, leaping over two defenders in the right end zone, and followed that up three-and-a-half minutes later with a 75-yard punt return, going untouched down the left sideline. In the second quarter, Tyler Barnes scored on touchdown runs of 5 and 44 yards.
In the second half, Haverhill got on the scoreboard as Jhonaton Wallis scored on a 1-yard run. Then on the final play of the game, backup QB Alexander Gomes connected on a 34-yard pass to Marc Gagne.
“We just have to play football the right way. It’s about playing hard, blocking, tackling and improving. This isn’t the end. We have a lot of games left. It’s a long season. They’re a great group of kids. They are going to improve and that’s all we can do – just keep getting better every week,” said Pike.
Tewksbury 42, Haverhill 12
Tewksbury (2-0) 28 14 0 0 -42
Haverhill (1-1) 0 0 0 12 -12
First Quarter
T: Hunter Johnson 3 run (Jackson Feudo kick), 9:21
T: Cam Kearney 30 pass from Vinnie Ciancio (Feudo kick), 7:43
T: Johnson 30 run (Feudo kick), 5:48
T: Kearney 75 punt return (Feudo kick), 4:19
Second Quarter
T: Tyler Barnes 5 run (Feudo kick), 9:04
T: Barnes 44 run (Feudo kick), 2:16
Fourth Quarter
H: Jhonaton Wallis 1 run (kick failed), 9:52
H: Marc Gagne 34 pass from Alexander Gomes (rush failed), 0:00
Passing: Tewksbury, Vinnie Ciancio 3-for-7, 86 yards, 1 TD; Haverhill, James Farrell 6-for-24, 127 yards, 0 TDs, 3 INT; Alexander Gomes 2-for-3, 44 yards, 1 TD.
Rushing: Tewksbury, Hunter Johnson 7-79, 2 TDs; Tyler Barnes 4-69, 2 TDs; Manny Mengata 5-38; Shaun Martin 5-31; Jaon Lavoie 2-19; Nicky Desisto 2-18; Ben Christopher 2-9; Paxton Green 1-6; Sam MacMillan 1-0; Sean Callahan 1 – (-7). Totals: 30-242; Haverhill, Marc Gagne 2-26; Jhonaton Wallis 6-25; Devin Carreiro 2-8; Brandon Piraino 4-6; James Farrell 4-6; Team 1 (-10). Totals: 19-61.
Receiving: Tewksbury, Kenny Nguyen 2-56; Cam Kearney 1-30; Haverhill, Brandon Piraino 3-64; Marc Gagne 1-34, 1 TD; DiNatale 2-22; Sebastian Guillaume 1-21; Spencer Roux 1-10.
