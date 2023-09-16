LAWRENCE — The Lawrence High football team had the opportunities, but simply could not take advantage.
An early turnover turned into a Wachusett score, penalties erased a few potentially game-changing plays, and Lawrence fell to the visiting Mountaineers 21-12 on Friday night.
“Last week, we did a better job of staying disciplined,” said Lawrence coach Rhandy Audate, whose squad beat Lynn English in its season-opener. “We fought until the end, but this week, it felt like every big play was called back by a penalty. Long runs, big plays on third down, it was just one after another. and it didn’t help we handed them a touchdown early on.”
The Lancers seemed to steal momentum early. After Wachusett opened the game with a 13-play drive to the Lawrence 8-yard line, the hosts tightened up. Euryn Reyes sniffed out a screen on second down for a tackle in the backfield, Jaydes Cartegena made a stop on third down, and Kelvin Grullon knocked down a pass for a turnover on downs.
But the ensuing Lawrence drive stalled, and the Lancers’ long-snapper sent the ball well over the punter’s head, giving Wachusett the ball on the 4-yard line. A play later, the Lancers trailed 7-0.
“Those types of plays crush us, it seems like year-after-year,” said Audate. “We have lapses in focus and judgement. We work on those punt plays in the red zone all the time, but a few mistakes got us. The awareness has to be better. We need to do the little things.”
Lawrence again seemed to hit on a big play the following possession, but a 40-yard pass from Jayden Abreu to Frendy Soler was called back because of a holding penalty. Lawrence then punted, and Wachusett hit for a 70-yard touchdown one play later.
The Lancers then saw their following drive stalled by another holding call, and the final possession of the half ended in an interception.
“You have to have discipline to not make those mistakes,” said Audate. “Move your feet and don’t hold. You can’t beat anyone making those mistakes. and defensively we took too long to turn it up. We didn’t do a bad job on defense, we just let up a few big plays early.”
Lawrence did cut the deficit to just one score, 14-6, when David Manon scored a 3-yard touchdown just five plays into the second half. After Wachusett answered with a score, Manon added another rushing touchdown early in the fourth quarter, a 5-yard TD run. But the Lancers would get no closer.
“David is the man for us,” said Audate. “We’re trying to find ways to get him the ball. Last week it was catching the ball, this week it was running it. He’s all over the defense, and was a real bright spot for us.”
“Now Tewksbury is coming in here (Friday, 7 p.m.) They’re a very tough team that’s not playing any games. We really have to be ready.”
Wachusett 21, Lawrence 12
Wachusett (1-1): 14 0 7 0 — 21
Lawrence (1-1): 0 0 6 6 — 12
First Quarter
W — Dillon Harper 3 run (Jack Hehir kick), 3:52
W — Alex Zekos 70 pass from Harper (Hehir kick), 0:39
Third Quarter
L — David Manon 3 run (kick failed), 9:05
W — Brian Pupecki 40 run (Hehir kick), 1:49
Fourth Quarter
L — Mannon 5 run (rush failed), 7:03
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: Lawrence — Ozarien Ventura 7-29, Thomas Rodriguez 11-26, David Manon 6-33, Euryn Reyes 3-49, Frendy Solder 1-13, Jaydes Cartagena 2-8; Wachusett — Brian Pupecki 17-113, Dillon Harper 4-(-1), Caden Lane 2-4
PASSING: Lawrence — Jaden Abreu 10-27-2, 102; Wachusett — Harper 15-24-0, 174
RECEIVING: Lawrence — Solder 6-60, Reyes 2-30, Cartagena 2-12; Wachusett — Alex Zekos 6-109, Ethan Blomquist 4-38, Joe Raeke 3-12, John Linberg 1-4, Jack Kelly 1-14
