BILLERICA -- Three Haverhill turnovers turned into three second quarter touchdowns for Billerica, as the Indians rolled over the Hillies, 28-6, Friday night.
In all, Haverhill (0-7) turned the ball over four times, including a fumble and three interceptions.
"We tried to open things up a bit. Sometimes it worked and sometimes it didn't," said Haverhill Coach Tim O'Connor.
Billerica (5-2) was content to play "ground and pound" against the Hillies, rolling up 326 yards rushing. Dominic Gird led the way for the Indians with 128 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 17 carries, with 107 of those yards coming in the first half.
Dhaethmy Dorival added 73 yards and Jacob Linton had 68 yards and a touchdown as part of the Indians' balanced ground game.
By contrast, Haverhill was held to just 113 yards of total offense but just 36 yards through the first three quarters, as Billerica built a 28-0 lead.
"What you saw was them just being more physical and stronger up front, winning the battle on the lines," said O'Connor. "And if that's not evidence of the need to hit the weight room during the off-season, I don't know what is."
One bright spot for Haverhill came courtesy of junior quarterback Adrian Surrette, who platooned behind center and led the Hillies on a 15-play, 77-yard touchdown drive in the fourth quarter. Surrette (10 carries, 45 yards) capped the drive with a 2-yard touchdown run.
The Haverhill defense came out of the gate strong, forcing punts on Billerica's first two possessions. However, turnovers from the Hillies' offense provided the Indians with excellent field position and they didn't waste their opportunities.
Billerica safety Ryan Hornsby picked off a pass by Surrette late in the first quarter, giving the Indians the ball at their own 42. Six plays later, Gird bolted nine yards into the endzone on an inside trap to give Billerica the lead. Jason Martin hauled in the 2-point conversion pass from Kyle Breitwieder to make it 8-0.
Hornsby's second interception led to a 10-play, 69-yard scoring drive, capped off by a 9-yard touchdown run by Linton. Michael Murnane connected with Scott Einarson for the two-point conversion pass.
A fumble by J-Kwon Peguero on Haverhill's next possession set Billerica up at midfield. This time the drive took seven plays, all on the ground, with Murnane taking care of business himself on a six-yard keeper to give Billerica a 22-0 halftime lead.
Gird closed out the Billerica scoring on a one-yard touchdown run, as the Indians mounted a 58-yard scoring drive on their first possession of the second half.
Billerica 28, Haverhill 6
Haverhill (0-8): 0 0 0 6 — 6
Billerica (5-2): 0 22 6 0 — 28
Second Quarter
Bill — Dominic Gird 9 run (Jason Martin pass from Kyle Breitwieder) 10:57
Bill — Jacob Linton 9 run (Scott Einarson pass from Michael Murnane) 4:54
Bill — Murnane 6 run (pass failed) 1:55
Third Quarter
Bill — Gird 1 run (kick fail) 9:45
Fourth Quarter
Hav — Adrian Surrette 2 run (rush fail) 4:39
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: BILLERICA (46-326) — Dominic Gird 17-128, Dhaethmy Dorival 13-73, Jacob Linton 8-68, Michael Murnane 6-36, Jason Martin 1-31, Aiden Gibbons 1-0
HAVERHILL (32-100) — Adrian Surrette 10-45, Tristin Naylor 10-44, J-Kwon Peguero 2-9, Victor Martinez 7-7, Brian Dumont 1-4, Alexander Gomes 2-(-9)
PASSING: BILLERICA – Michael Murnane 2-5-18, 1 int; Ty Tedesco 0-1-0, 0 int; HAVERHILL – Adrian Surrette 2-6-13, 2 ints; Alexander Gomes 0-1-0, 1 int
RECEIVING: BILLERICA – Jacob Linton 2-18; HAVERHILL – Tristin Naylor 1-12, Jack Ivancic 1-1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.