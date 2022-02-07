Salem’s Ryan O’Rourke has one more shot at that elusive title — and he plans to take full advantage.
As both a freshman and sophomore, O’Rourke finished as the runner-up at the Division 1 state meet, one win from the 106-pound title. Last winter, he was undefeated, but individual States and Meet of Champions were cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns.
Now a senior 126-pounder, O’Rourke is determined to finally claim that Division 1 crown.
“It would mean everything,” said O’Rourke, who was also runner up at Meet of Champions as a sophomore. “Obviously, it’s what I’ve been working for my entire high school career. It’s always something that’s on my mind at practice. Getting the job done at states this year would fulfill all the hard work I’ve put in.”
With the winter O’Rourke is delivering, he looks poised for a title run.
The returning Eagle-Tribune All-Star has posted an 8-0 record in dual meets, placed first at the Hollis-Brookline Invitational and was third at the elite Lowell Holiday Tournament.
“I feel like I have wrestled pretty well,” said O’Rourke, who is also a varsity soccer player. “Though I know I have certain situations I have to improve on, I feel good. Being able to get to wrestle a full season is what the goal was, and we have been able to do that.”
Entering the winter with 97 career wins, O’Rourke topped 100 victories at Lowell Holidays.
“Ryan is having a terrific season,” said Salem coach Nick Eddy. “He has been a leader and a standout since he walked through the door as a freshman.”
O’Rourke first tried wrestling in elementary school, and initially didn’t know quite what to think.
“My dad asked me if I wanted to try wrestling for the (Salem) Boys & Girls Club, and I agreed to give it a try,” he said. “Wrestling didn’t click right away. I remember not wanting to go to practice when I was young, but decided to get through the season. By the end of the season I wanted to continue.”
As a freshman at Salem, O’Rourke broke out right away. He earned 15 dual or multi-meet wins and was second at the Blue Devil Classic and Division 1 states.
A year later as a sophomore, O’Rourke added 24 wins in dual or multi-meets and finished second at both Division 1s and at Meet of Champions. As a junior, he was 10-0 with eight pins, but the postseason was cancelled.
Now, with one final full season, O’Rourke is hoping to end with a bang.
“I’ve definitely grown a lot as a wrestler,” he said. “I feel that I’ve become a better leader as the years have gone by.
“Obviously, from a skill aspect, I’ve been able to work with really good technical coaches that have helped me grow as a wrestler. I feel my strength on the mat is always knowing what the situation is during the match.”
