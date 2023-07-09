ANDOVER – Annmarie Jaillet had seen it before. Hundreds, maybe thousands of times before.
Her twin boys, Ryan and Chris Jaillet, throwing the baseball to each other. Sometimes at a cost, be it arguments or window replacement.
“During Little League they were constantly playing catch,” recalled their mom, Annmarie. “We have had to replace several windows and there were multiple fights about the Wiffleball strike zone.
“When they were young, there were plenty of instances of them yelling at each other, but like typical brothers, it was all forgotten two minutes later,” she noted. “They loved playing together since they could walk, and it made them who they are today.”
Who they are today is probably the best pitching-catching tandem in the Merrimack Valley.
Chris, an Eagle-Tribune All-Star selection, was 5-2, allowing 0.46 runs per game while striking out 1.2 batters per inning. and defensively at catcher, Ryan was among the best in the area.
Both rising juniors at Andover High, the duo, which came out of nowhere this spring to be among the Golden Warriors elite, everyday performers, are back at it again this summer.
“Our parents had a huge impact on getting us into baseball,” said Chris. “Dad (J.P. Jaillet) played baseball [at powerhouse Newton North] up until college, and mom went to Andover High, and loves baseball.”
Playing and practicing together seems as natural as breathing air for the combo.
“It’s surreal being able to throw to Ryan,” said Chris. “I’ve been throwing to my brother basically my entire life, and it never gets old. I try to cherish every moment I can while we play together.”
With Ryan behind the plate, Chris says it’s makes to throw strikes and stay focused.
“It really is a dream come true,” said Ryan. “I have been catching him ever since I was allowed to. We have been building chemistry since we were five years old. We have had the same signs ever since, and have refused to change them. We are always on the same page, whether it’s throwing the right pitch, or backpacking a runner. To be the battery at Andover High at a young age was always a dream of mine.”
Andover coach Dan Grams has been extremely impressed by the twin’s, dating back to their freshman year.
“Ryan and Chris made an immediate impact their freshman year, both started the season on junior varsity, before Chris was elevated to varsity and saw meaningful innings on the mound,” said Grams. “I knew they were legit from day 1, they just needed to get into the flow of things and they took off.”
“I had both Jaillets for a number of summer clinics when they were younger, so I knew they were in the Andover pipeline,” added Grams. “Ryan caught every inning for me this spring, and Chris was always ready to take the ball when it was his turn to pitch. They are extremely bright and hard-working young men, and always make it a point to shake my hand when they see me.”
During the summer, the brothers are playing AAU baseball for the Nor’Easter Runbirds National, who travel all over the East Coast to take on fantastic competition.
“Our coach, Matt Feld, has brought my brother and I many opportunities in front of college coaches, and I have learned a lot from him that has helped me and will continue to help me in my baseball career,” said Ryan.
At the end of June, those who follow local high school baseball were shocked when it was announced that Will Norris, a 2025 graduate, would transfer from Central Catholic to Andover. Norris batted .412 for the Raiders during his sophomore season.
“Will is going to be a massive contributor to our high school team,” said the brothers. “He is an extremely talented hitter and is a five tool player. Us three can make a powerful team, and we hope to lead our team far.
The ultimate goal for the Jaillet Brothers and Norris in the final two seasons of high school baseball? Bringing a state championship home to Andover, for the first time since the Warriors went back-to-back in 1991-92.
