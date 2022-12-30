Breena Lawrence and Liv Lawrence might be twins, but on the ice, the two Methuen High sophomores are far from identical.
Breena is a tough-as-nails forward, with a knack for finding the back of the net and aggressiveness on all ends of the ice — despite her reserved nature away from the rink.
Liv is a rock-solid defenseman, with terrific ice vision who can also score goals, but is even more adept at protecting the net and squashing opposing attacks by whatever means are needed.
Both, though, share a passion for the sport of hockey, and have both been go-to contributors for the Methuen/Tewksbury co-op varsity hockey team since they were eighth graders.
“They both love being at the rink and love being Red Rangers,” said coach Sarah Doucette. “They are extremely dedicated and great teammates, always doing what is best for the team.
“Breena is an offensive threat for us. She is extremely gritty and smart. She works hard in all three zones. Liv is strong on defense and works to move the puck out of our zone with purpose while protecting our net. Both are outstanding players.”
The duo are major reasons why Methuen is off to a fast 3-1-0 start to the season, including a win over an Acton-Boxborough squad that advanced to the Division 1 semifinals last winter. The Red Rangers are ranked No. 10 in the state-wide Hockey Night in Boston (Hnibnews.com) polls.
“I’m so excited that this season is underway,” said Breena. “I’ve been looking forward to it since the day last season ended. I think that Methuen/Tewksbury can have a very strong season as long as we keep up our intensity. We have the players.”
Breena has three goals on the season, including two scores in a 3-1 win over Westford Academy. Liv has helped backbone a defense that has surrendered just four goals so far this winter.
Starting for Methuen/Tewksbury is the culmination of a childhood dream for both sisters — a dream only strengthened when the Red Rangers won the Division 1 state title in 2019.
“I definitely wanted to be on the Red Rangers when I was growing up,” said Liv. “I had friends on the team, so I went to a lot of games. I loved to watch them play and I always hoped to play for them when I got older.”
Added Breena: “We went to the Red Rangers games ever since we were young. I always loved watching the older girls play and couldn’t wait until I was old enough to try out for the team.”
Both started playing hockey as 8-year-olds, and found themselves drawn to different aspects of the game.
“I became a defenseman right away,” said Liv. “I think I just liked to have a wide view of the ice and be able to protect the net. I do like to score goals, but I find it more satisfying when I can get a shot from the point and one of the forwards can tip it or get a rebound, because then I know I helped my teammate score for our team.”
Breena fell in love more with the offensive aspect of the game.
“I became a forward because I never liked being held back or restricted to certain parts of the ice,” she said. “I always gravitated towards the center position as opposed to wing because I love being a playmaker for the team, and being able to support both the forwards and defense. I loved the competition of hockey as soon as I was introduced to the sport, especially since I grew up playing co-ed.”
Both became varsity contributors in the eighth grade, stepping into the lineup the year after the Red Rangers won the state title.
“Especially as one of the youngest on the team, I always tried to work harder than anyone else on the ice since I felt like I had to prove myself to the upperclassmen,” said Breena. “The team was very welcoming and made me feel at home from the start.”
Added Liv: “In the beginning it was scary because it was a whole new team to adjust to. It was scary on the ice too because it was the first time I’ve played against seniors, and I was already small.”
Both figured it out quickly, and they are now hoping to lead the Red Rangers to a big winter.
“I think that we have a strong team and if we work hard we can win a lot of games and make a tournament push,” said Liv. “I play hockey all year round, but playing (high school hockey) is the best part!”
TAKESIAN ON FIRE
North Andover goalie Troy Takesian has been on a roll the past week-plus.
He turned in a whopping 49 saves against Tewksbury on Dec. 21.
“That’s not a typo .... he stopped THAT many shots,” said coach Scott Greene.
Takesian then made 28 stops to beat Wilmington 3-1 on Wednesday.
HPNA HEATING UP
The Haverhill/Pentucket/North Andover team has lived up to its preaseason expectations, racing out to a 4-1-1 start and ranked No. 6 in the HNIB.com Division 1 rankings.
Cassie Doherty has five goals and Kaitlyn Bush has scored four goals, including the game-winning short-handed tally with 0:49 left in a comeback victory over Billerica/Chelsea.
BRILEY IMPRESSES
Central Catholic goalie Timmy Briley drew rave reviews for his performance against St. John’s Prep in the Pete Frates Winter Classic.
Salem News sports editor Phil Stacey wrote from the game: “Central Catholic keeper Timmy Briley was unquestionably his team’s MVP. Briley stopped three breakaways and several other point blank shots. Without Briley, it could (have been) ugly.”
SALEM OUT FAST
The Salem boys surged to a 4-0-0 start out of the gates, heading into Thursday’s matchup with Pinkerton, outscoring opponents 31-12. The closest was a 6-5 overtime victory over Manchester Central/Memorial/West, with the winner going to sophomore Max Condon, his second goal of the game.
Senior Jake Barton is off to a monster start with eight goals, followed by Condon with four goals.
