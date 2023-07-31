SOMERSWORTH, N.H. – Portsmouth Little League manager Dale Moreau has managed at least 40 games with this particular group of talented boys the last three years.
And like typical Portsmouth Little League teams before them – and probably after – they’ve won 90 percent of them. By a lot.
Five games, though, were different than most of the rest over that stretch.
The games against Salem Little League’s all-stars.
Two in 2021, when the boys were 10 years old. Portsmouth met Salem in a best of three matchup for the state title, winning 5-4 in seven innings and 3-2 in eight innings.
Fast-forward to 2023, the last three days in Somersworth, N.H., as 12-year-olds, in the state finals. This, though, was a little different, as it’s the “Williamsport” year with the winner going to the New England Regionals in Bristol, Ct.
Salem won Game 1 of the best-of-three final on Saturday, 5-4, in eight innings. Game 2, another eight-inning game that was 0-0 through seven innings, was won by Portsmouth, 3-1, with the game ending on a diving play by the centerfielder which would’ve scored two runs.
Which brought us to all-the-marbles game on Monday night with the winner heading to Conn.
A 1-1 game, turned into a 4-1 game, led by Portsmouth, which turned into a 6-4 Salem lead after an assault in the top of the fifth inning – five runs, six hits, two doubles and a two-run homer by Salem’s star slugger/ace Brayden Castillo.
But, of course, Portsmouth answered, scoring two runs.
“Did I think we had the game won, leading Salem 4-1 after four innings?” said Portsmouth’s manager. “Are you crazy? When we play Salem the game is never over. Never.”
Salem manager Steve Quinn was asked about Portsmouth, one of the only teams that beat his team over the last three years.
“They are the best coached team we’ve ever played,” said Quinn. “They make every play. I’ve ever seen anything like it. You see errors in Little League. But not Portsmouth.”
Well, Portsmouth finally made a few errors in the sixth inning with the score tied 6-6.
In fact it was two errors, four walks and two hits – one single to left with the bases loaded turned into a “Little League grand slam” when it was misplayed in the outfield and thrown by the catcher, turning it into the 13-6 lead and eventual final score.
The biggest fear of the Portsmouth manager came true.
“Salem just keeps coming at you and at you and at you,” said Moreau. “We ran out of pitching and they went off. They are so tough. My hat’s off to them. They are great the entire way.”
Salem’s manager said a few weeks when asked about his team’s biggest strength he said it was his team’s depth. They have 13 kids that can hit. And they have six pitchers who can pitch.
“I’ve been coaching this group for three years,” said Griffin. “Every kid can hit. We knew in this third game, pitching might be an issue, and that’s when we are at our best.
“We have two stars (Castillo and Rowan Briggs), but we have a lot of good players and that’s important in these tournaments,” said Griffin. “Every kid had a big hit this weekend ... every kid. Not many teams can say that. But we can.”
On Sunday, shortly after the Game 2 loss to Portsmouth, Salem’s “tiny” second baseman Brandon Pelletier was approached about his “concern” for Game 3.
He “guaranteed” Salem would win on Monday.
When asked after Salem had clinched, about his confidence, he stated simply:
“We don’t feel pressure,” he said. “We trust everybody here. We can hit. And we have a lot of fun.”
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
