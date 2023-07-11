By JAMIE POTE
In one corner lies the Burdier Family.
In the other corner lies the Driend Family.
One family represents Haverhill, the other Methuen.
For years, the families and their high school teams have been Merrimack Valley Conference rivals. Between the families, there's six iconic players, with five of them combining for many Eagle-Tribune Player of the Year, Eagle-Tribune All-Star and Merrimack Valley Conference League MVPs and All-Conference selections.
In the middle of the two corners comes a long-lasting friendship which has developed between the four adults and their combined six children (all girls). That friendship grew stronger this past week when Gabby Burdier, who will be entering her junior year at HHS and Kathryn Driend, who will be entering her sophomore year at MHS, joined together to help Team Northeast come away with the Gold Medal at the annual Bay State Games.
Methuen High Girls' Volleyball coach Matt Twomey -- who has now led the Northeast team to four straight Gold Medal titles -- knows first-hand how dominate and powerful the families have been on the courts. He attended St. Anselm college with Ada-Colon Burdier and watched her play. He has since coached her three daughters, Jada, Kaya and now Gabby in the Bay State Games, as well as Samantha and Kathryn Driend in both the Games, and for the MHS Rangers.
"Haverhill will always be good as long as there is a Burdier around. That family has built that program and the Driends are the same for us in Methuen," he said. "A lot of our success has come on the backs of Sam and Kathryn and the rest of the team pulls together and does their job so they can be successful. It's really what it's all about. It's just two great families. (The four parents) have raised amazing daughters. They really have."
WHERE IT ALL BEGAN
Ada started the volleyball chain. She was a three-sport athlete at Lawrence High and was selected as an Eagle-Tribune Volleyball All-Star during her senior season of 1995. She went on to play at St. Anselm, and after that quickly got into coaching between the Lattitude in Derry, New Hampshire, at the Hunking Middle School and as a long-time assistant at Haverhill High.
"(My daughters) know that I love volleyball and the moment they could possibly pass the ball, I coached them," she once said to the Eagle-Tribune.
During the time that she spent coaching her three daughters, Ada also introduced the sport to the Driend girls.
"We go back, way back. Our older sisters played together but Kathryn and I started playing when we were nine years old,” said Gabby. “We were always the youngest girls on those club teams so we always would stick together.”
This past fall Methuen and Haverhill met just once and the Hillies came away with a 3-0 win. Gabby, a two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star, who had 214 digs, 354 service points, 122 kills and 39 aces, made sure she never rubbed that victory in her pal's face.
“I know that when I'm on the court, it doesn't matter who I'm playing on the other side of the net, I just take it really seriously,” she said. “But off the court, there's obviously no hate. I love (Kathryn) off the court. When I'm on the court, it's not like I'm looking at her in any type of way (than just another player). When Haverhill plays Methuen, it's always a great game.”
HILLIES HAVE HAD THE EDGE
The two programs have been MVC powers for quite some time. The Rangers won 19 games and finished as league champions this past season. Sam Driend was named the Eagle-Tribune Player of the Year and the MVC MVP for the second straight year. She became the first player in program history to reach 1,000 kills in a career, was the third player in program history to be named to the All-State Team and will be playing this fall at Rivier College.
Playing along her side was Kathryn, a freshman setter, who was named to the MVC Second All-Conference team.
“With Sam as a senior and me being a freshman, we definitely went at it,” said Kathryn with a laugh. “But on the court, we're different people. If either of us made a mistake, immediately we would pick the other one up. It was a lot easier flow of the game to communicate with the team because she was a captain and she gave everyone a voice. I feel like I learned so much from her. Just watching her play, even before high school, helped me so much just getting so much knowledge of the sport. She definitely prepared me a lot.”
Back when Kathryn was in the seventh grade, Sam predicted that her younger sister would be a star telling the Eagle-Tribune, “Kathryn is amazing and will be ready to play right away when she's a freshman.”
She was correct.
“When we beat Andover for the MVC Championship, Kathryn was the one who got the big block to seal the win for us and I don't think there was anyone happier on the court than Sam was,” said Twomey. “Kathryn is going to be a fantastic leader in the years to come. She works her butt off every day for me.”
Kathryn was the setter for the Northeast team, which won 12 of the 14 games they played, including a sweep over Team Coastal to take home the Gold Medal.
“Being a setter, you're always trying to set up your teammates with a successful ball and I feel like Kathryn does that very well. Her communication on the court and asking her hitters what kind of ball they want, and stuff like that, is very good,” said Gabby.
As good as Methuen has been over the years, Haverhill has been better. In 2021, the Hillies lost in the Division 1 Final-4 and two years before that, the team lost in the Division 1 North sectional semi-finals. Jada and Kaya were instrumental in that run. Jada, who is now playing at St. Anselm was a three-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star including the Player of the Year in 2021. Kya followed as the 2021 POY and is now playing volleyball and basketball at Nichols College.
“I have a different feel for what I'm striving for. I think (all of our) sisters all had a different goal in their mind because we all have played different positions,” said Gabby. “I feel like, if anything, (my two older sisters) pushed me to be better. I always watched them play and we're all pretty competitive with each other and that only helps us in the end. We all play together in the summer in grass tournaments and beach tournaments. I feel like my mom coaching all of us since we were younger really did help us a lot. She's really hard on us and she always wants us to push to be our best so that only helps us.”
Gabby is already considered one of the best players in the MVC. A lefty, she dominates the back row defensively, and has drastically improved her offensive skills.
“Gabby brings fire, she brings passion and she wants to win more than most players on the court. I love that,” said Twomey. “I always tell the girls that I want animals on the court. When Gabby is out there playing, she is an animal the entire time and I love that about her. She's a lefty, so she's hitting from the outside which is not a traditional position for a lefty and she does it better than most righties do.”
Besides the Bay State Games, both Kathryn and Gabby are working out and hitting balls every day to prepare for this upcoming season. The question is, which team will be better?
“Honestly it's always a rivalry. I feel like even when I get out of the program, both teams are going to stay strong and it's always Haverhill and Methuen,” said Gabby.
Both programs have remained strong because of the two families. And it doesn't appear to be ending anytime soon.
“My youngest sister Lillee is ten years old. She just started doing clinics and camps around here. She's athletic and I think she's going to be good,” said Gabby.
