FOXBOROUGH – Hollywood has made many successful and memorable movies about pro football and really how tough and dirty the sport is.
And, of course, each rendition makes note of the difference between winning and losing, which is not very big a lot of times.
You’ve heard the term a “game of inches.” Well, two inches – one last week and another last night – have put the Patriots in an early AFC playoff hole.
Both losses ended after the relay booth overruled the calls on the field, one that Kayshon Boutte got his second foot down on the Eagles’ 10-yard line and the second last night when Cole Strange’s push on fourth down, after taking a lateral from Mike Gesicki, appearing to get the first down at the Dolphins 29.
The first one was OK. It was against the Eagles, a Super Bowl favorite. The Patriots didn’t quit, fought to the end, and fell just short.
Yup, silver lining all over it.
This loss was similar other than the fact the Patriots had no right being in this game. But to their credit they blocked a field goal and first round rookie cornerback Christian Gonzalez beat out future Hall of Famer Tyreek Hill on a deep throw for an interception.
There was no silver lining anywhere to be found anywhere at Gillette Stadium after this loss.
The Patriots were supposed to win this game. Right?
The Patriots and Miami Dolphins have pretty much owned homefield advantage for 50 years. Yes, 50 years.
The Patriots win up here. The Dolphins win down there.
Add in the fact that the AFC landscape, at the top, isn’t what we expected.
The Patriots were ranked somewhere around ninth or 10th among the 16 AFC teams.
But two weeks in, things have changed, appearing to fall in the Patriots favor.
The Kansas City Chiefs are good, maybe very good, but they aren’t great. And that’s a big deal.
The Buffalo Bills are, well, I don’t know what they are. But they aren’t unbeatable like I figured they’d be trending.
The winless Cincinnati Bengals are the Boston Celtics – uncrowned champs … just ask them.
The winless L.A. Chargers are who we thought they were. A forever .500 team.
And the rest are a heap pretty good or overrated, including the Pittsburgh Steelers, Las Vegas Raiders and Tennessee Titans, all teams rated slightly ahead of the Patriots in August, are beatable, even on their turf.
Oh yeah, the New York Jets are tough, but they aren’t playing in January, in this conference, with Zach Wilson at quarterback.
The Baltimore Ravens are good, maybe very good. And the Cleveland Browns are a question mark.
Last night’s foe, the Miami Dolphins, now appear to be a team to be reckoned with at the top of the AFC ladder.
Before last night’s game was even played, the Patriots appeared to be in the mix.
Yes, that team that oddsmakers pegged for 7.5 wins out of 17 games, looked a little bit like a possible a mid-January team if last week’s performance, against a very good team, is the rule instead of the exception.
Did last night’s loss change all of that?
The Patriots play the Bills twice, Las Vegas, L.A. Chargers, N.Y. Giants, Pittsburgh and another in Miami, all games in which they will probably be underdogs.
Bill Belichick and Bill O’Brien should make a big difference the rest of the way.
If you split with the Buffalo Bills and take four out of five against the other AFC “playoff” teams, the Patriots might actually be headed in the right direction.
But the luxury of looking ahead at mid-January is long gone. The Patriots can’t worry about 10 wins or even nearing their predicted number of 7.5 wins.
They need a win.
They need that inch on their side of the ledger.
It wasn’t pretty during or after the game here at Gillette Stadium.
They are 0-2. And while it may have been a few inches, it seems like a million miles from January football.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.