There was a Merrimack Valley battle of sorts on the ice in Bejing last night.
A former and a current Merrimack College women's hockey team faced off against a North Reading great when the Czech National team played Team USA on Thursday night.
USA won 4-1, but the score 1-1 heading into the third period and was 2-1 late in the game
Merrimack women's team member Dominika Laskova, currently a graduate student, Kate Bukolska, a 2020 graduate competed for the Czech national team.
Playing for Team USA is former Boston College sensation Alex Carpenter, of North Reading, who is a veteran on the USA national team.
Laskova is tied for second-most on the team in goals and second on the team in points through 17 contests as a graduate student this season. In the Women's Worlds tournament in August 2021, Laskova led all defenders in the tournament with four goals in six games and will also represent as the lone collegiate player on defense for the Czechs.
Bukolska, a former captain at Merrimack, has competed professionally in Sweden with Leksand IF and returns to the national team roster after previously serving as an assistant captain for the national team in the Under-18 World Championships.
Both Warriors previously represented the Czechs in the Olympic Qualifying tournament in November, in a first for Bukolska and second appearance for Laskova. This is the first time the Czech Republic women's national team will be competing in the Olympics. The duo represent the first-ever players from Merrimack women's ice hockey to compete in the Olympics.
