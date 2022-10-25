Today, I come to neither bury Matt Judon, nor to praise him.
In fact, the Patriots linebacker was what he is on Monday, the lone shining star on the defense, with a huge qualifier, against a truly putrid offensive opponent in the Chicago Bears.
Judon piled up 2.5 more sacks, again facing limited opposition in the Bears. He swatted a pass that was easily picked off, and yes, he played all of this up to a home Gillette Stadium crowd that is flat-out begging for some kind of hero.
Judon’s play against the dregs has never been questioned.
But Monday night, and it’s nearly unfathomable to type this, much of Chicago’s offensive success (243 yards rushing on 45 carries) was due to how the Bears coaching staff used the Patriots sack machine to their advantage.
“I believe the effort was there, like I said it was just running lanes. We didn't execute by stopping them. That's pretty much it,” said Judon. “But when you have a running quarterback like that, and we knew he could run the ball, how fast he is, and how good he is just creating. You have to be locked in on a guy like that. You have to execute every play. There's no plays off because, like you can see, he will just pick up 30, 40 yards with his feet.”
Either it is coached that way or Judon simply was a man on his own Monday night, gap responsibility against the run simply grew unimportant.
That happens with Judon … a lot.
The crazy part of the night, though, was the fact that Matt Eberflus and his mediocre offensive coordinator Luke Getsy were able to sniff it out.
Bill Belichick, and his defensive play-caller and son Steve, were slow to react. And when they did in the second half, the move was to flip Judon to the tight end side, instead of just outside the tackle. Too little, too late.
The world is talking Bailey-Mac today, but it has to be noted that the Patriots were outschemed like this.
YEAH, BUT THEY HAD THE LEAD
Bill Belichick’s decision to start Mac Jones and bring Bailey Zappe out of the bullpen was at best calamitous.
It fed the angry masses assembled at Gillette. It sent an already reeling Jones into an even deeper state of depression. And it applied serious heat on Zappe to produced. The long-term repercussions could ruin an already tenuous season.
The fact remains that Zappe provided an instant spark and led the Patriots out of a 10-0 hole into a 14-10 advantage in the second quarter.
During the Belichick years -- even the non-Brady Belichick years -- nine times out of 10, the Patriots steamroll the Bears in this situation.
They’ve been monster front-runners in this situation.
The defensive disintegration should activate alarms at One Patriot Place.
The fact is, against an offense that has been solely one-dimensional all year long, the Patriots allowed 23 unanswered points.
Forget about, Zappe and Mac. This the No. 1 issue for your Patriots in 2022.
ODDS AND ENDS
The other guy coming back to the offense from injury, Damien Harris, did not have a productive night, looking slower and stiffer with eight yards on three carries. His injury situation is certainly worth monitoring, considering the abuse Rhamondre Stevenson will absorb with the extra work load. …
It was great to see that an old friend is still pitching in on offense at the NFL level with the Bears. Nope, not talking about N’keal Harry. It’s Londonderry tight end Ryan Griffin, who blocked well, caught the one pass Justin Fields sent his way for 14 yards and even -- at age 32 in his 10th season -- continued to contribute on special teams.
