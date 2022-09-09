NORTH ANDOVER -- Sophomore defensive back Garry Rosemond Jr. had an interception return for a touchdown in the first half, and then followed up with a 94-yard kick return for a TD in the second half to lead Merrimack College to a 45-17 win over Assumption on Friday.
Jack Zergiotis threw for 159 yards and two touchdowns for the winners. Jacari Carter had five receptions for 79 yards in the victory. Rodney Samson added seven totals tackles, which led the team.
The Warriors got on the board first after a 1-yard quarterback keeper by Zergiotis. Rosemond Jr. then had his pick-6 to put Merrimack up by two scores. On the next offensive possession, the Warriors scored on a 22-yard pass and catch from Zergiotis to Hayden Fisher. Heading into halftime the Warriors were up 21-0.
Lliam Davis got the scoring going for Merrimack in the second half, hitting a 23-yard field. A two-yard run by Jelani Mason added another score to the Warriors total, putting them up 31-7. On a kickoff, Rosemond Jr. returned the kick 94-yards to the house. Victor Dawson had a 20-yard rush to close out the scoring.
Shayne Butler had two interceptions, while Myles Taylor, Nicholas Lenon, Malek Sabri, and Ethan Royer all had individual sacks.
The Warriors will head down to Cambridge to take on Harvard next Friday. Game time is set for 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.