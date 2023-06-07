NASHUA, N.H. — When you are facing the two-time defending Division 2 state champions, you need everything to go right. You need to play fundamentally sounds for four quarters, stay disciplined, execute offensively and defensively, and of course get terrific goaltending.
On Wednesday night, the No. 4 seed Windham Jaguars certainly had the outstanding goaltending, but everything else was inconsistent, falling to No. 1 Portsmouth 11-4 at Stellos Stadium. The Jaguars held their own in the first half, trailing by a goal before being kept off the scoreboard in the entire second half by the Clippers.
Portsmouth (18-1) moves on to the state final to face Derryfield for the second straight year. As for Windham, the Jaguars end a terrific season under first-year head coach Derek St. Cyr, posting a 14-5 overall record.
“We hung with them in the first quarter, but we didn’t have much time of possession in the second half,” said St. Cyr. “If you don’t have the ball, you can’t shoot and score, which is pretty basic. We had a good season and we are obviously disappointed, but I think a lot of people thought we were just going to roll over and we certainly didn’t. We kept battling and that’s all I can ask for.”
In a very entertaining first half, Portsmouth took a 5-4 lead. The Clippers trailed 4-2 in the first minute of the second quarter before scoring three straight coming with 9:57, 7:50 and 7:07 remaining in the half. The Clippers had a difficult time getting shots past Casey Kramer, who was nothing short of sensational in the first 24 minutes, making ten saves, almost all by impressive fashion. In total, Kramer made 21 saves.
“No doubt, he was outstanding. The saves he was making, this could have been a much worse game. The saves were just … he’s just such a huge asset to this program,” said St. Cyr. “This is actual first full season playing goal and the beautiful thing is he’s a junior so he’ll be back next year.”
Windham senior Bryan Desmarais scored a pair of end-to-end goals, and the other tallies for the Jaguars came from Ryan Park and Ryan Dann.
In the third quarter, only one goal was scored as Portsmouth’s Baden Patterson beat Kramer with an outside shot coming with 6:20 to go giving the Clippers a 6-4 lead. Minutes later, Windham’s Nate Crowley was robbed of a goal as Portsmouth goalie Kai Paterson made a terrific low stop.
The Clippers closed out the game’s scoring netting five more in the fourth quarter.
“Their defense was very physical and they were tough. We knew that we were going to battle them. I think it just goes back to passing and catching. A couple of times we had the ball in transition and they had active sticks and shut that down for us,” said St. Cyr.
Portsmouth 11, Windham 4
Windham: 3 1 0 0 -4
Portsmouth: 2 3 1 5 -11
Goals: W — B. Desmarais 2, Park, Dann; P — Patten 4, B. Paterson 2, Amend 2, Purcell 2, Smith 1
Saves: W — Kramer 21; P — K. Paterson
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.