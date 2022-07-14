RYE, N.H. – Youth continues to be served at the 119th New Hampshire Amateur Golf Championship here at Abenaqui Country Club.
A pair of area teenagers simply refuse to lose and now find themselves three wins from a title. Salem’s Evan Desjardins and Atkinson’s Mat Gover each won a pair of matches on Thursday to reach the state quarterfinals.
On Friday morning, Gover, who made the semis of this tournament in 2019 at Portsmouth CC, will take on University of Rhode Island standout Brandon Gillis. Desjardins will face Ryan Kohler of the Hooper GC in Walpole.
Thursday’s action ran the gamut of emotions for each of the local players.
For Gover, 19, the run nearly slipped away in his second match of the day, the Round of 16 against Craig Steckowych, a former champ in this event and at 63, one of the most decorated players in the field.
Gover watched his two-hole lead evaporate with back-to-back Steckowych birdies on 15 and 16.
“He had all the momentum, but we both had a speed bump on 18 and halved it with bogeys,” said Gover, about the road to extra holes in the match.
“I had experience at Portsmouth (in 2019), going extra holes, but he’s got a hell of a lot more experience than me. And he’s a hell of an opponent. It’s a rush of emotions. Your mind starts racing between what has happened, what’s going on now, what you need to do. You just have to take a step back.”
Neither guy hit the green on the first extra hole.
“He missed the green right. I missed it left,” said Gover. “His chip rolled to about eight feet. My chip caught the lip and ran down the hill about 12 feet. The difference came down to who was going to make a putt, and I did.”
Earlier in the day, in the round of 32, Gover had eliminated Nathaniel Kabongoh of Windham Country Club in slightly less dramatic fashion, 5-and-4.
Gover’s run to the quarters in this, his fourth State Am, is a bit unexpected, at least in his eyes.
“I had some problems coming in. I didn’t know how far I was going to take it, given where my game was at, where my body was at,” he said. “I got sick a little over a week before the tournament and it was a little rough. We made it work and I’m grinding through.”
For Desjardins, the day was almost over before it began.
In the morning match with Cameron Salo, the Bentley University sophomore, now 18, trailed by three holes through the first six.
“It wasn’t great, but I just stayed in it mentally. I knew it was going to be a long day,” Desjardins said. “I made the turn in that match at two-down. I just started to play some great golf, and I carried it through the day.”
Salo battled, but Desjardins wore him down, winning 1-up in 18 holes.
One he got it going, Desjardins was a runaway freight train.
In the afternoon Round of 16, he steamrolled Derek Dinwoodie of Farmington, 5-and-4.
“I kind of settled in, hit a few more fairways and that led to hitting it a lot closer on the green, giving me more birdie looks,” said Desjardins. I just played solid and kept it in play."
In the 14 afternoon holes, he had 13 pars and a birdie as his confidence soared.
“Definitely coming down the stretch in the first match, I proved to myself that I deserved to be here, and I was very confident headed to the afternoon,” Desjardins said.
The two area hopefuls would meet in Friday afternoon’s semifinals if they can find a way through in the morning quarters. Each has their hands full, though.
“I played with (Kohler) in the first two rounds at North Conway last year. He’s a pretty nice guy and is obviously pretty skilled,” said Desjardins.
Gover knows Gillis’ game very well.
“I haven’t played against him, but I played with him in medal play (Monday and Tuesday),” said Gover. “We’re good friends. It’s going to be a dog fight, I know what he can bring, and that will be a lot of firepower. Expect a lot of birdies in this one.”
