There are few more lethal running games in New Hampshire, in any Division, than that of undefeated Pelham.
The Pythons are averaging 50 points per game while cruising to a 7-0 record and rarely throw more than two passes per game. In two games this year, Pelham didn't throw a single pass.
Headlining the rushing attack are such standouts as bruising fullback Ethan Demmons, shifty back Kevin Bodenrader and running quarterback Jake Travis along with Alex Carroll and others. All are talented runners for certain.
But every prolific running attack needs an efficient offensive line and Pelham is no exception. While many of the skill players are underclassmen, four seniors bless the line, led by 6-foot-2, 260-pound two-way tackle Noah Coppinger, for whom coach Tom Babaian gives ample credit for the team's success on the ground.
"He (Coppinger) is our go-to guy," said Babaian. "He really gets the job done and I know he'll be an all-state lineman."
Although Coppinger credits his blocking prowess to his strength, he has quick feel for a big man, perhaps because he plays basketball in the winter, and a world of experience. He's been playing on the line since he started out with the Pelham Razorbacks in the third grade.
Coppinger admits that he's a better run blocker than pass blocker, but that fits perfectly with the Pythons.
"I think most of us are better run blockers and we like it," said Coppinger. "My favorite play, and one of our best, is belly right, blocking for our big fullback (Demmons)."
Thanks to Coppinger, it's also a favorite of Demmons.
"He (Coppinger) opens up the hole every time," said Demmons. "When we're in the huddle and we hear that play, we give each other a little smirk."
And Demmons isn't the only one enthusiastic about running behind Coppinger.
"Any play I have Noah blocking for me is amazing," said Bodenrader.
Thus far, just about everything has worked, of course, which has translated to one lopsided win after another. That is fine with Coppinger even if he has to sit out much of the second half (Pelham has outscored its opponents 272-8 in the first half) as reserves come into the game.
"It's fun with all those blowouts," said Coppinger, who hopes to play college football next year with Curry College a possibility. "It'd be kind of nice to play a whole game but it's good to do our business as soon as we can."
Whatever the case, Coppinger and the Pythons are totally focused on winning their second straight Division 3 title.
"If we don't win the title, it will be a big letdown," he said
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.