Entering the season the bullpen was one of the Red Sox biggest question marks. Would it be any good? Who would have what role? Would the club’s handful of offseason signings be sufficient?
It may be a while before we know the answer to all of those questions, but through the first two weeks a picture is starting to emerge of how it will be used. Here’s a rundown of what we’ve seen from the bullpen so far and how the hierarchy is shaking out so far.
The Unicorn: Garrett Whitlock
One thing has become abundantly clear: Garrett Whitlock is the Red Sox best relief pitcher and Alex Cora will use him whenever the club needs him most.
Whether it’s in the sixth inning or the ninth, for one inning or for four, Whitlock has shown he can thrive no matter what the situation when handed the ball. As of now Whitlock has a 0.93 ERA over 9.2 innings with 11 strikeouts and a microscopic 0.621 WHIP, and in all four of his appearances Whitlock has entered with either the score tied or the Sox narrowly ahead and been tasked with finishing the job.
So far Whitlock has only faltered once, allowing the game-tying solo home run in the eighth to the Yankees on Opening Day, but other than that one bad pitch he’s been nails. Given how unique he is and the level of dominance he’s displayed, Whitlock belongs in a category of his own.
High-Leverage Guys: Matt Strahm, Hansel Robles, Jake Diekman
There isn’t much room for doubt here. When the chips are down and the Red Sox need to close out a win, these are the guys Alex Cora trusts most to get the job done.
Cora flat out said as much after Tuesday’s 2-1 win over the Blue Jays, saying he was treating the game like it was the playoffs and managed accordingly. When Nathan Eovaldi left the game, Cora went to Strahm, Robles, Diekman and then Whitlock, and the four combined to post 4.1 scoreless innings while allowing just one baserunner the rest of the way.
The early returns on Strahm and Diekman, the club’s two big offseason bullpen signings, have been very good. Strahm has stranded all four runners he’s inherited and has yet to allow a hit to a right-handed batter so far this season, and Diekman has overcome a horrible spring training to strike out seven of the first 15 batters he’s faced. Diekman has been used exclusively with the lead in the eighth inning or later, and he memorably struck out Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Joey Gallo to lock down the team’s first win of the season back on April 10.
As for Robles, he threw more innings while waiting to get his visa in the Dominican Republic than anyone else did in Fort Myers, and it’s shown. He has yet to allow a run through five innings, and dating back to last year he’s posted 19 straight scoreless regular season appearances.
Multi-Inning Weapons: Phillips Valdez, Kutter Crawford
With starting pitchers still working their way back into regular season shape after the lockout-shortened spring training, having guys who can soak up multiple innings has become a must. Whitlock obviously falls into this category as well, but Valdez and Crawford have been the two main options for the Red Sox.
While he’s been used primarily in the early innings and exclusively with the Red Sox trailing, Valdez has been excellent to start the season. Over eight innings he’s struck out 10, allowed two hits and two walks and has yet to allow a run.
Crawford, meanwhile, has been used in higher leverage spots but so far hasn’t seen his outstanding spring training translate into regular season results. The rookie has allowed 10 hits, six walks and seven runs over four innings, which obviously isn’t what anybody wants.
Depth Options: Ryan Brasier, Austin Davis, Hirokazu Sawamura, Tyler Danish
With the Red Sox trailing or well in front, these have tended to be the guys Cora has gone to. Brasier’s job has primarily been to try and clean up other people’s messes, having entered with runners on base in four of his six appearances. Davis has been the No. 3 lefty option, and Sawamura has been used exclusively with the Sox trailing by two runs or more. Danish was just called up and pitched great in his club debut on Wednesday, but he also entered with the Sox trailing by five runs late, so we’ll keep him listed here for now.
Wild Cards: Matt Barnes, Josh Taylor
Barnes and Taylor are tough to put in any category right now. With Barnes, Cora has said he expects him to return to a high-leverage role at some point, but so far his performance and metrics haven’t inspired confidence. His velocity is still well down from his yearly average, and his command has come and gone through his first four appearances.
As for Taylor, he has yet to pitch this season due to a tight back, but once he returns from the 10-day injured list it will be interesting to see where he lands in the hierarchy. Last year Taylor was the top lefty in the bullpen, but with Strahm and Diekman on board he’ll have considerably more competition for the higher-leverage matchups.
