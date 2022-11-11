ANDOVER – King Philip Regional, down just 2-1 at halftime to defending Division 1 state champion Andover High, started to entertain thoughts of the upset here in the state quarterfinals.
The host Warriors have seen that act before. And the visiting Warriors didn’t really stand a chance.
After a somewhat sedentary third quarter, Andover, the No. 2 seed, turned the jets back on to start the fourth – padding the lead with a couple quick goals to roll into the D-1 Final Four with a 4-1 win.
“We did sit back for a few minutes (in the third). We knew that we had to come out stronger in the fourth quarter,” said Andover senior Anna Broderick. “We knew what it would take. Applying that pressure in the circle, that extra step, is what it would take, and we were able to get there. It helps a lot to have been through this.”
Rich in tradition with gobs of senior leadership, the Warriors, now 20-1, more than understand the stakes at this point. Broderick was by no means the only Andover player reading the situation perfectly.
“I think (the third quarter) was their final gasp,” said fellow senior Rose MacLean. “We brought it back together for a really strong fourth quarter. We really just made sure we were going out strong.”
In a mere 83-second span in the fourth, KP’s hopes and chances were crushed – first with Hannah Herlihy’s blast off a corner at 13:50 and then Emma Reilly’s pretty finish with 12:27 remaining. MacLean and Bella DiFiore provided the assists.
“They came back. It was a little stressful. We had to bring ourselves together. We lost our composure for a little bit, but we got it back,” said MacLean.
Andover broke to a 1-0 lead on a Reilly penalty stroke in the first quarter, but KP showed it meant business, knotting the score at 1-1 less than a minute later.
That goal was the first allowed in three playoff wins for Andover and only the sixth surrendered by the Warriors all season.
“It definitely was a wakeup call,” said Broderick. “They were very quick, and their ability to come back and score just fired us up more.”
Andover played a solid second quarter, scoring the lone goal of the session when DiFiore deflected home a Reilly drive for what ultimately proved to be the game-winner.
Andover, now two wins away from the ultimate prize, will face Shrewsbury High, the No. 3 seed, in the upcoming state semifinals.
“We definitely are looking to take it further. This was a nice step to get us to where we needed to be,” said Broderick.
Top-seeded Walpole will face No. 4 Wachusett in the other semi.
“We have bigger aspirations, we want the States again. There is the pressure of having won last year. I think we’ve been handling that very well, and we’re just going to keep moving,” said MacLean.
“We want the back-to-back. We want it again. I think we want it even more than last year, just to prove ourselves again.
“It’s really cool to be part of the Final Four, such an awesome feeling to have a good senior year like this.”
