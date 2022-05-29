Tyler Nelson’s dream is to play in the NBA.
No kidding.
The former Central Catholic and Fairfield University star, last summer, was given a potential yellow-brick-road opportunity last summer.
The Cleveland Cavaliers offered Nelson a spot on their summer league team. It was a dream opportunity, another chance to be seen by the NBA scouts, coaches and general managers.
The problem was the German team he finished up with last spring, the Rostock Seawolves, offered him a one-year guaranteed contract.
And because of timing — Rostock was starting its preseason workouts at the same time — he couldn’t do both.
He chose Rostock.
And, to put it bluntly, Nelson hit the jackpot.
Last weekend, his season ended like the end of “The Natural,” Robert Redford’s memorable baseball movie, with fireworks, explosions and, well, a championship.
Nelson led the Seawolves not only to a championship in the German Second Division, but in doing so elevated the 6-year-old franchise to the First Division.
Oh yeah, he hit the game-winning 3-pointer to do it.
A week later, in the championship final — both of the teams move up to the First Division — his team swept the two games and Nelson was named MVP.
“Was it easy turning down the Cavaliers offer? No,” said Nelson. “But for my situation, I needed to establish myself and my game. I needed to have a full-year (in Germany). My first year I was a fill-in after an injury and when that player returned, I didn’t play much.”
Nelson’s first season with Rostock, a beautiful city on Marnow River, which breaks off from the Baltic Sea in northern Germany, was difficult because he had shown signs of “greatness,” but the opportunities weren’t there.
That’s why he went back. He wanted it all.
He became a starter and his sweet 3-point shot, which many people from the Merrimack Valley will attest, was on full display.
Nelson ended up leading the league in scoring at 16.8 points per game. He also led the league in 3-point percentage (46.8%).
“It was an incredible year,” said Nelson. “It couldn’t have gone any better. We really had a great group of guys, particularly the four Americans. We played together, as a team. and it showed during the regular season and the playoffs.”
Nelson’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer, with the Seawolves down by two points, sending Rostock to the First Division, was absolutely the highlight of his basketball life.
That win was on the road. When the team returned home, after a 5-hour bus ride the next day, it was mayhem, with fans slamming the bus when they arrived in downtown Rostock.
“The fans are incredible here. They treat this like soccer fans,” said Nelson, who had 22 points in the exciting win. “Pro basketball has been around for decades here and for (Rostock) to get to the First Division after only six years is a big achievement.”
Nelson scored 17 and 19 points in the championship, copping the MVP trophy.
What’s next for Nelson, who will take a five-day vacation in Greece this week before returning home to Bradford on June 6?
He has a few options, including the return to Rostock as a First Division team. That would mean a heftier contract.
But there is reported interest in Nelson with other, top European teams.
“Ideally, I’d like to go back to Rostock,” said Nelson. “It’s one of the better cities. It’s right on the water. I have a great apartment. I have a car. and the basketball is very good. I’m assuming that more talent would be added.”
But … he would be open to better opportunity if there was one.
“If the NBA called, I’d have to listen, but I’m not going to count anything,” said Nelson. “I have a little time to think about it. I had one of the best years of my life and getting to Greece, to relax, is first on my list.”
