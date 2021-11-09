The unbeaten Andover High field hockey team is one step closer to its goal of a state championship.
Three different players contributed a goal as the top-seeded Golden Warriors rolled past No. 16 Lexington 3-0 in the MIAA Division 1 Round of 16 on Tuesday at Andover High’s Eugene V. Lovely Field.
“The girls came to play tonight,” said Andover coach Maureen Noone. “We loved being on our home field! Our passing was on point and the defense from forward line back was amazing. The kids were enthusiastic and the subs created great opportunities.”
Next up, Andover (18-0-1) will host No. 8 Shrewsbury High School (13-3-4) in the Round of 8 on Saturday at 11 a.m. The Golden Warriors defeated Shrewsbury 6-0 on Oct. 9. The Colonials beat Doherty High School 2-1 on Tuesday.
Junior star Emma Reilly gave Andover the lead in the second quarter, on a reverse chip for a shot from top of the circle. The tally was Reilly’s 23rd goal of the season.
Freshman Bella DiFiore made it 2-0 Golden Warriors at halftime, scoring her second career varsity goal, off an assist from senior Tess Gobiel. DiFiore, who had never played field hockey before this fall, scored her first goal last Tuesday in a win over North Andover.
Senior Liv Beucler closed out the scoring in the fourth quarter, with the assist going to sophomore Haley Carver. It was the 10th goal of the season for Beucler.
“Emma Reilly leads the team and controlled the tone of the game,” said Noone. “Liv Beucler set the tone on the field and on the offensive line. Our defenders played outstanding as usual with Anna Broderick, Abby Miller and Ella Brockelman playing smart. Rose Maclean and Hailey Doherty stepped up at midfield along with Emma.”
Golden Warriors goalie Adelaide Weeden needed to make just two saves for her 12th shutout this season. It was also the 12th time Andover’s defense has allowed two or fewer shots on goal. The Warriors surrendered no shots in their playoff opener.
“Adelaide made only two saves, but they should have been goals,” said Noone. “She was once again excellent.”
Andover 3, Lexington 0
Division 1 Round of 16
Goals: Emma Reilly, Bella DiFiore, Liv Beucler
Assists: Tess Gobiel, Haley Carver
Saves: Adelaide Weeden 2
Lexington: 0 0 — 0
Andover (18-0-1): 2 1 — 3
