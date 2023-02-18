WOBURN – Unbeaten Andover High’s last – and only – single-digit victory this year may have been the season opener, but the Warriors haven’t forgotten what it takes to win the tough ones.
Saturday afternoon, Andover broke the seal on its stash of “tourney toughness,” gritting out a 46-42 decision over Bishop Feehan in the opening round of the IAABO Board 130 Comcast Tournament.
That collision was No. 1 vs. No. 3 in the most recent MIAA Division 1 power rankings. Monday at 2 p.m., the 19-0 Warriors face a true clash of titans in the Comcast finals as they tangle with Medfield, the No. 1 ranked team in Division 2. Medfield broke to a 38-12 halftime lead then survived against the host team, Woburn, 54-52.
“This is why we’re thankful to be invited to this tournament. You’ve got 1-2-3 in Division 1, plus the top team in Division 2. This is exactly what we want heading into the state tournament,” said Warriors coach Alan Hibino.
Andover trailed 15-9 after a quarter and 24-22 at halftime, a fact that was not lost on Hibino.
“Credit to (Feehan's) defensive game plan. It took us quite a while to get adjusted,” said Hibino. “Early on they made us pay, in transition, on the perimeter and going to the basket.”
Even after three, it was anyone’s game at 34-33 Warriors. But the opening possession of fourth quarter symbolically gave Feehan, rated No. 3 in Division 1 coming in, a little insight into the grit and commitment that has made Andover one of the state’s elite for decades.
In a wild sequence for a loose ball, Andover’s two Eagle-Tribune Super Teamers, Anna Foley and Amelia Hanscom (12 points), hit the floor – hard – to keep the play alive. The effort resulted in a Hanscom hoop and a 36-33 lead. The Warriors wouldn’t trail again.
“Obviously, we didn’t come out the way we wanted to,” said Foley, who led her team with 16 points and 13 rebounds. “Although it hasn’t been this year, we’ve been in this position. We had to find a way to rally.”
The advantage rose to seven at 42-35, before Feehan (15-4) made its final charge, slicing the lead to 42-40.
That’s when Andover got toughest of all, with a couple of unsung heroes stepping up big.
First, with 1:11 left, it was Kathleen Yates, who made a pair of free throws for some breathing room.
Feehan answered with a hoop and could have tied or taken the lead after a Warrior miss. Ella Vidoni wasn’t about to let that happen. The junior came up with a steal and put the Shamrocks' lights out for good with two free throws of her own with 11.9 seconds left.
“We got them when we needed them,” said Hibino, whose club was just 7 of 15 from the line for the day.
“They’re a good team. I thought they moved the ball really well. But we wanted to make sure we stayed No. 1,” said Foley. “We love to be in these moments down the stretch.”
