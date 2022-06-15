WELLESLEY — It wasn’t the ending the Central Catholic girls lacrosse team had dreamed of, but first-year coach Vanessa Pino was nothing but positive as her girls brushed away tears.
After all, finishing a season with one loss and the deepest playoff run in school history was still pretty special.
“We are so proud of the girls and what they accomplished this season,” said Pino. “Sure, there were things we could have done better today, but there were so many things we pushed through and worked so hard on. I think the girls gave it their all, and it was a fabulous matchup today.”
Previously unbeaten No. 5 seed Central Catholic fell behind early and couldn’t catch up, dropping a 16-9 decision to No. 4 Wellesley in the Division 1 Round of 8 (quarterfinals) on Tuesday at Wellesley High School.
The Raiders finished the season 20-1-1, with the only other mark on their record a tie with New Hampshire Division 1 champ Bishop Guertin.
This also marked the first time Central Catholic has ever advanced to the state quarterfinals. The furthest a Central squad had made it was the North quarterfinals in the old playoff system.
“I think it was amazing to make it here,” said Central senior Hayley Creegan. “It’s a testament to how hard every girls worked every day. Coach always said, ‘The second anyone checks out, we’re done.’ and no one ever checked out this year. Every girl was in it to win it this year, and I am honestly not surprised we made it this far, because we worked so hard to be here.”
Wellesley (18-4-0) — which will next face top-seeded Walpole in the Division 1 semifinals — jumped out fast on Tuesday, going ahead 8-2 and heading into halftime leading 10-4.
But, after Wellesley tallied the first two goals of the second half to make it 12-4, Central Catholic mustered a fierce rally.
Central goalie Grace Cashman made a big save, the Raiders quickly moved the ball up the field and Kerri Finneran buried a shot from a few yards out.
After another Cashman save, Finneran picked up a loose ball and sprinted 80 yards before dumping a pass off to Nicolette Licare, who blasted a shot home.
Licare then was hit to pick up a penalty shot, and proceeded to fake out two defenders and score to cut the deficit to 12-7.
Wellesley rallied for two goals, before Grace Lydon struck. She had the ball knocked off her stick, picked it up in stride and scored. Finneran then added one final goal for Central.
“I think that rally goes to show what this team has been built on all season,” said Pino. “It’s grit, compassion, hard work, heart and hustle. Whether we were up or down, we always had that internal drive to be the best team we possibly could be.
“Alex Paglia had a fabulous day on defense. She was always pushing herself. Our other low defender Delay True also played very well, and we always have to give credit to the midfielders running up and down 100 yards all game.”
While the season fell short of the title game, Pino couldn’t have been more proud of her Raiders.
“I think it means a lot to the girls,” said Pino. “It doesn’t matter if your team is made up of a bunch of seniors or a bunch of sophomores, a new coach or an old coach, if you have the heart and drive to win and be the best, you can make that happen.”
Wellesley 16, Central Catholic 9
Division 1 Round of 8
Goals: CC — Emma Siggens, Nicolette Licare 3, Grace Lydon, Kerri Finneran 3, Jackie Tattan
Assists: CC — Finneran 2
Saves: CC — Grace Cashman 8
Central Catholic (20-1-1): 4 5 — 9
Wellesley (18-4-0): 10 6 — 16
