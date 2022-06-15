Best of the best

Central Catholic's 20-1-1 record and run to the Division 1 state quarterfinals this spring were both the best since the program began varsity play in 2007.

The deepest the Raiders had advanced was the Division 1 North quarterfinals (32 teams remaining), which they had done four times:

Year .... Record .... Advanced to

2021 .... 11-4* .... D1 North quarterfinals

2019 .... 14-5 .... D1 North quarterfinals

2018 .... 15-5 .... D1 North quarterfinals

2012 .... 14-8 .... D1 North quarterfinals

* -- Season was shortened by COVID