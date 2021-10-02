KINGSTON, N.H. -- After winning two straight games for the first time since 2018, Sanborn came back to earth with a 36-8 loss to undefeated Hanover (5-0) on Saturday.
Quarterback Kevin Kolodziej was a bright spot for the Indians (2-3). Kolodziej completed eight passes for 132 yards, including a 10-yard touchdown to Tyler St. Jean.
Nate Ashby caught five a passes for a team-high 88 receiving yards, and rushed for a team-best 31 yards.
Sanborn will face another daunting task Friday, when the Indians travel to undefeated state title favorite Timberlane (5-0) for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff. The Owls beat the Indians twice last fall.
Hanover 36, Sanborn 8
Second Quarter
S — Tyler St. Jean 10 pass from Kevin Kolodziej
SANBORN LEADERS
RUSHING: Sanborn — Nate Ashby 8-31
PASSING: Sanborn — Kevin Kolodziej 8-15, 132
RECEIVING: Sanborn — Ashby 5-88, Tyler St Jean 1-10, Josh Sarette 1-13, Scott McGibbon 1-2
