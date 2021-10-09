PLAISTOW — Timberlane senior defensive lineman Bryce Parker spent way too much time on the sidelines Friday night and he wasn't too keen on it.
"I don't like sitting on the side, I want to be out there," said Parker.
Parker's absence on the field for much of the game was an indication of the Owls' dominance over Sanborn in their sixth straight win, 47-14 Friday night. Timberlane scored 28 points in the first quarter on offense and Parker was a menace early with a sack and a tackle for a loss in his limited time on the field.
"I didn't like it, but I understand this is a team sport and you've got to give everyone a chance," said Parker, who has been a standout defensively all year.
Junior wide receiver/safety Matt Williams also didn't get as much playing time as usual but he sparkled in his limited opportunities. He returned a kickoff 81 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter and then he returned the second half kickoff 84 yards to the end zone ... only to have it called back by a penalty.
"I never had one before, and that second one was exhilarating," said Williams, who also caught a pass for 9 yards. "I made a couple of cuts on both but I also got some great blocking."
Williams also started both ways last year, but he looks much more formidable this year as an offensive threat.
"I don't think I was very good last year, but I put on 35 pounds working out and I'm still as fast as I was," he said.
Timberlane's usual offensive threats, backs Dominic Pallaria and Dan Post were as effective as ever.
Pallaria rushed for 86 yards and a touchdown on nine carries and Post rushed for 56 yards and a TD on just four carries and also scored on an 8-yard pass from QB Dominic Coppeta.
Coppeta added 38 yards and a touchdown on just three carries before leaving the game with a minor injury while backup running back Eddie DiGiulio impressed in the second half with 55 yards and a pair of TDs on just six carries.
Sanborn (2-4) made a gallant effort early and scored on a 38-yard pass from quarterback Kevin Kolodziej to Tyler St. Jean and then scored late in the game on a nice 20-yard run by junior Kyle Bradley.
Timberlane 47, Sanborn 14
Sanborn (2-4): 6 0 0 8 — 14
Timberlane (6-0): 28 6 7 6 — 47
First Quarter
T — Dominic Coppeta 1 run (Harrison Bloom kick), 9:38
S — Tyler St.Jean 38 pass fromKevin Kolodziej (run failed), 6:23
T — Matt Williams 81 kickoff return (Bloom kick) 6:10
T — Dan Post 38 run (Bloom kick), 3:40
T — Post 8 pass from Coppeta (Bloom kick), :38
Second Quarter
T — Dominic Pallaria 1 run (Bloom kick), 8:54
Third Quarter
T — Eddie DiGiulio 21 run (Bloom kick), 8:54
Fourth Quarter
T — DiGiulio 15 run (kick blockws), 11:17
S — Kyle Bradley 20 run (Josh Sarette run), 3:59
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: Timberlane (26-256) — Dominic Pallaria 9-86, Dan Post 4-56, Dominic Coppeta 3-38, Eddie DiGiulio 6-55, Jake Basnett 3-21, Gary Shivell 1-0; Sanborn (24-87) — Josh Sarette 11-32, Nate Ashby 1-5, Kevin Kolodziej 3-4, Rex Sullivan 4-1, Ben Cardosa 1-2, Kyle Bradley 3-43, Jeremy DiPanfilo 1-0
PASSING: T — Coppeta 6-7-1, 47, Shivell 1-1-0, 24; S — Kolodziej 3-10-1, 73
RECEIVING: T — Ethan Stewart 2-13, Jaden Mwangi 2-17, Matt Williams 1-9, Post 1-8, Johnny Fabrizio 1-24; S — Rex Sullivan 1-5, Tyler St. Jean 1-38, Sarette 1-30
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.